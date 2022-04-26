Retention of key players puts Ajax in box seat for another title

Nicola Ruske (Ajax) drives on Millie Simpson (South Pac) during the Dunedin women’s club basketball final last year. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A full-strength Ajax will be tough to prevent securing a third consecutive title.

How close to full strength it will be on a week-to-week basis, though, remains unclear.

The perennial powerhouse enters as a strong contender nonetheless, as Dunedin women’s club basketball begins tonight at the Edgar Centre.

Ajax retains all its key players from the team that beat the South Pac Magic 70-58 in last year’s final.

In addition, it welcomes back a classy trio in Tall Fern Zoe Richards and experienced duo Natalie Ivamy and Aleisha Ruske.

Ajax has also picked up former Kavanagh College star Dre Whaanga, and Hannah Beede, who moved to Dunedin last year after playing professionally in Brisbane.

Several of its top players are expected to be named in the Southern Hoiho national league squad, which could impact their club availability, although there is plenty of depth to cover that.

The South Pac Magic, which has made each of the past seven finals and won two titles in that stretch, will be tough competition.

South Pac remains strong inside with its classy quartet of Natalie Visger, Lisa Wallbutton, Fay Fualau and Letitia Mullaly.

On the perimeter, the Magic is captained by reliable stalwart Georgia Te Au, while Sereana Rokotakala is a quality addition at both ends.

Millie Simpson, last season’s league MVP, is a strong two-way threat, but will sit out at least the early part of the season with a knee injury.

Varsity has lost a handful of key pieces, notably experienced trio Tara Clement, Rosie Davison and Kelly Thompson.

However, it has picked up forward Abby Harris, who was one of the stars last year while playing for Otago Girls’ High School — which has not entered a team this year.

Varsity also returns plenty of quality, notably in dominant centre Sophie Adams, silky ball-handler Caitlin O’Connell and shooting duo Tyler Mitchell and Petra Sparks.

It also has a second team — in place of Otago Girls’.

The Andy Bay Falcons also have two teams, the second in place of what was effectively a Kavanagh College team linked to the club.

Brittany Richards gives the Falcons some star power, while Tarryn Dickson and Brittney Young provide threats on the inside and outside respectively.