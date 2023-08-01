Richards relishing being back in professional ranks

Brittany Richards trains with the Southern Hoiho at the Otago Girls’ High School gymnasium. PHOTO: ANGELA RUSKE

Twelve months ago, Brittany Richards was volunteering at Southern Hoiho games.

The former Otago Gold Rush player took some time out from competitive basketball, choosing to just play socially instead.

But watching from the sideline became tough. She missed being on the floor and the sport had always been a big part of her world.

"I don’t know what life is without it," Richards said.

Her "life’s too short" attitude spurred her on to give the professional game another go, and joining the Hoiho this season had been surreal.

"To be honest, I felt really honoured to be even considered in the pool of players.

"The culture is amazing. Everyone’s supporting each other ... it’s really cool."

There was an added incentive to return: getting to play alongside her twin sister and best friend, Zoe.

"To be able to play with my sister, Zoe, and just be her No1 supporter ... has been amazing.

"I feel like she’s playing her game. She’s finally back into her motions and I think it really helps having a team that isn’t selfish.

"It’s a very team-oriented style of play, which is awesome."

Joining the Hoiho had not come without its challenges: juggling trainings, games, coaching the Otago under-17 team and her job with Silver Fern Farms, who had been supportive.

"I feel like I’m back in college again. That crazy lifestyle.

"It’s definitely not easy — it’s really hard, but it’s an opportunity that you can’t really turn down."

Richards (25) studied at Gillette College, in Wyoming, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She returned home during the pandemic, studying at Lincoln and playing for the Canterbury Wildcats, but she was enjoying being back home.

The forward has racked up minutes in the Rapid League — a new short format with 4min quarters before Tauihi games — where wins count towards Tauihi standings.

That led to different strategies between teams, with some giving their development or bench players court time and others using their imports.

"It’s very hard because now you’re not just scouting for one day. You’ve got two games you’re having to focus on and it’s very fast-paced."

She was relishing the opportunity and noticed a significant step up between Tauihi and the former National Basketball League.

The calibre of players across the league was impressive — several imports were drafted into the WNBA — and the impact they had on young girls watching was important, she said.

"Even for the likes of our non-starting players, the development that I get just practising with them is huge.

"I think it’s also inspiring other young girls to [say] ‘hey, look at these imports, what they do as a job’, and if you love basketball and you want to get somewhere, you can do that now."

The Hoiho suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday, falling 67-59 to the Northern Kahu.

They get the chance to rectify that result in Dunedin tonight when they play the defending champions, the Tokomanawa Queens, whom they beat in the opening round.