Star shooter making mark with Hoiho

Claire Jacobs is making an impact in her first season with the Southern Hoiho. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Claire Jacobs has had some pretty special moments on the basketball court.

Sitting at the top of that list for the Perth native is sharing the floor alongside her twin sister, Amy, at La Salle University in Philadelphia for four years.

"Obviously moving halfway across the world is super scary . . . it’s great having your own support system," Jacobs said.

"While we’re identical, we play very differently.

"I always enjoy playing with her and I know vice versa, because we just kind of read each other really well and know what each other are going to do most of the time. It was just super fun."

The family affair lifted another level when their younger sister, Mia, also joined them as a freshman for the sisters’ senior year.

After wrapping up at La Salle in 2022, Jacobs transferred to the University of Nevada for her fifth year and later signed with the Nottingham Wildcats in for the 2024-25 season.

"It was really fun getting to play over there [England].

"While my team wasn’t super successful over there, I found a lot of personal success and a personal growth in my game, which I think helped me to come over here."

The 24-year-old has landed in Dunedin and is making her mark with the Southern Hoiho this season.

"I’m really enjoying my season here. I really like Dunedin. I really like the culture here, the people here, the style of play here."

Jacobs had only heard good things about the Tauihi League from her NBL1 team-mate and house-mate Tall Fern McKenna Dale — who is playing for the Mainland Pouakai — and jumped at the chance to cross the Ditch.

The shooting guard has been a valuable addition to the Hoiho scoring stocks.

She leads the competition for free throw percentage at a near-perfect 97% and is fifth-equal with Hoiho team-mates Lil Dart and Paige Bradley for three-pointers made (14), fifth for overall points (116) and sixth for steals (11).

The Hoiho are high after demolishing the Pouakai 102-66 last week, a great turnaround after losing 121-83 to their South Island rivals in the season opener.

They were strong across the floor but impressively kept the Pouakai to 32% shooting from the floor and 22% from deep.

"Especially us losing to them in the first round while we were still getting our bearings, we really wanted to kind of put that to rest and be like ‘well actually, we are much better than how we played them the first time and they were definitely wrong’."

Five players finished on double figures, including Jacobs who posted 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal.

"We’re definitely starting to get in the groove of things. When we’re all really consistent, we don’t have one lead scorer every week.

"It was very much all of us impacting and all of us contributing to that win."

The Hoiho have a doubleheader starting against the Whai at home tonight and then on the road to the Northern Kahu on Sunday.

The Whai, who sit at the top of the table, are coming off their second loss of the season after losing 80-70 to the Tokomanawa Queens.

The Tauranga team are still red hot with former Hoiho player Laina Snyder and Hannah Hank firing.

The Hoiho need to play their own game, stop the Whai on transition and be a presence in the paint and get hands over their guards who have been in form.

"We just really have to lock in," Jacobs said.

"If we are all on the same page and we’re working together, we’re away and racing."

Attention will then turn to the Kahu on Sunday. The Hoiho have already beat the Auckland side twice, who are winless after seven games.