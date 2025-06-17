Williams drops 40 as OKC move to one win from title

Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams celebrates a slam dunk as Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith watches on during their NBA finals match in Oklahoma City today. Photo: Getty Images

Jalen Williams scored 40 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 120-109 win over the Indiana Pacers in game five of the NBA Finals today.

The Thunder lead the series 3-2, moving themselves within a game of the franchise's first NBA title since the team moved to Oklahoma City.

The series resumes Friday (NZ time) in Indianapolis.

Even without much offensive production from Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers cut what was an 18-point first-half deficit to two on Pascal Siakam's three-pointer from the wing with 8min three0sec remaining.

The Thunder immediately responded, though, with Cason Wallace grabbing the rebound on Williams' missed layup and flipping it to Lu Dort, who found Williams for a three-pointer.

After making just three three-pointers in game four, the fewest in an NBA Finals win since 2010, Oklahoma City made 14 in game five.

On the next possession, Wallace stepped in front of an Andrew Nembhard pass near halfcourt and raced for a fastbreak dunk.

The plays ignited an 18-4 run that helped the Thunder put the game away.

Williams continued his hot stretch in the finals, going 14-of-25 from the field and three-of-five from beyond the arc. He also added six rebounds and four assists.

Gilgeous-Alexander was 9-for-21 from the field and 13-of-14 at the free-throw line.

After being held without an assist in game four, the NBA Most Valuable Player added 10 assists and four blocks. Four of Gilgeous-Alexander's assists and two steals came in the fourth quarter.

Williams scored 11 of his points in the fourth.

But it was the Thunder's defense that led the way today.

Oklahoma City scored 13 of its 33 fourth-quarter points off eight Indiana turnovers.

The Thunder finished with 32 points off 23 Pacers turnovers.

Haliburton, who stunned the Thunder with the game-winning shot in the final second of game one, finished with just four points, going 0 for 6 from the floor. ABC reported during the game that the All-Star guard was battling a leg injury. He did have seven rebounds and six assists.

Siakam led the Pacers with 28 points and T.J. McConnell scored 18 points off the bench.