Tournament with a twist drawing strong under-30 field

Southern bragging rights will be on the line at the annual celebration of younger bowlers this weekend.

The eighth Kittyhawk under-30 tournament is being held at the Dunedin Bowls Stadium on Sunday.

It is an optional mixed drawn pairs tournament in which the bowlers draw for their partners before the opening round, a unique feature that throws up all sorts of possibilities.

Organiser Ken Walker said there were a couple of contenders travelling up from Invercargill and at least one from Christchurch, so the Dunedin bowlers would need to be on their toes.

There are 32 entrants who will be drawn into four sections of four teams.

Each pair get three round robin games before post-section play, and half the field will play in a final with an overall prize pool of $2500.

The tournament includes a driving and drawing competition, as well as the always entertaining corner-to-corner competition.

Defending champions Dominick and Shelby Lester will again be keen to show their talents on the green.

Walker said other players to watch included Kelsey Bennett, who has won two centre titles this year, Mitchell Scott, rising star Cam McKean and 12-year-old Jordie McEwan.

Play starts at 9.30am on Sunday.