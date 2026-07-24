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Bowls
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Bowls
June 2
Green Island four claim SI title
Otago bowlers performed with distinction at the South Island indoor championships in Dunedin at King’s Birthday Weekend.
Bowls
May 29
Quality field for tourney
The bowls might be small but the stakes are large this weekend.
Bowls
May 22
Taieri combo Barringer, O’Callaghan given top honours
Taieri’s terrific twosome claimed the major honours at the Bowls Dunedin awards at the Edgar Centre last night.
Bowls
May 13
Mat Blacks seek revenge in Tasmanian test
Otago indoor bowlers will be at the fore as New Zealand looks to get their revenge over Australia in Tasmania.
Bowls
April 6
Potiki-Tagg keeps nerve to win dramatic U21 final
Jacob Potiki-Tagg’s school holidays started with a bang.
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Bowls
February 5
Couple love event’s atmosphere
Chris and Norm Ellis are rolling together.
Bowls
July 23
Dunedin downs Canterbury
The Dunedin youth team celebrated a 7-6 win over their Canterbury counterparts at the Dunedin Lawn Bowls Stadium at the weekend.
Bowls
May 15
Tournament with a twist drawing strong under-30 field
Southern bragging rights will be on the line at the annual celebration of younger bowlers this weekend.
Bowls
February 3
Smith calls time on dazzling career
One of New Zealand's most successful lawn bowlers is calling time on a glittering career.
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