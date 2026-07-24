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BowlsJune 2

Green Island four claim SI title

Otago bowlers performed with distinction at the South Island indoor championships in Dunedin at King’s Birthday Weekend.
Green Island four claim SI title
Green Island four claim SI title
BowlsMay 29

Quality field for tourney

The bowls might be small but the stakes are large this weekend.
Quality field for tourney
Quality field for tourney
BowlsMay 22

Taieri combo Barringer, O’Callaghan given top honours

Taieri’s terrific twosome claimed the major honours at the Bowls Dunedin awards at the Edgar Centre last night.
Taieri combo Barringer, O’Callaghan given top honours
Taieri combo Barringer, O’Callaghan given top honours
BowlsMay 13

Mat Blacks seek revenge in Tasmanian test

Otago indoor bowlers will be at the fore as New Zealand looks to get their revenge over Australia in Tasmania.
Mat Blacks seek revenge in Tasmanian test
Mat Blacks seek revenge in Tasmanian test
BowlsApril 6

Potiki-Tagg keeps nerve to win dramatic U21 final

Jacob Potiki-Tagg’s school holidays started with a bang.
Potiki-Tagg keeps nerve to win dramatic U21 final
Potiki-Tagg keeps nerve to win dramatic U21 final
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BowlsFebruary 5

Couple love event’s atmosphere

 Chris and Norm Ellis are rolling together.
Couple love event’s atmosphere
Couple love event’s atmosphere
BowlsJuly 23

Dunedin downs Canterbury

The Dunedin youth team celebrated a 7-6 win over their Canterbury counterparts at the Dunedin Lawn Bowls Stadium at the weekend.
BowlsMay 15

Tournament with a twist drawing strong under-30 field

Southern bragging rights will be on the line at the annual celebration of younger bowlers this weekend.
BowlsFebruary 3

Smith calls time on dazzling career

One of New Zealand's most successful lawn bowlers is calling time on a glittering career.
Smith calls time on dazzling career
Smith calls time on dazzling career