South Island indoor bowlers are not just going to roll over to their North Island counterparts as they seek to retain the Inter-Island Trophy. The South v North indoors bowls contest has been dominated by the North Island side winning the title from 2003 until last year, when the South Island regained the title after 22 years. They beat the North Island 13.5 games to 10.5 games in Balclutha last year and there is some good Otago talent hoping to help retain the title. South Otago bowler Jane Wintringham has been selected for the women’s singles and fellow South Otago bowler Hannah Botting joins Canterbury bowler Ashleigh Tanfield in the women’s pairs. Otago bowlers Tracey Van Tuel and Jacquie Williams join Nelson bowlers Mary Jordan and Jean McKenzie to contest the women’s fours. Otago bowler Nicholas Sincalir joins Canterbury’s James Sullivan in the men’s pairs. Brandon Williams (Otago), Mathew Begg (Central Otago) and Chris Moffatt (South Otago) join Hayden Warnes (Nelson) in the men’s fours. The competition, which has been running since 1980, gets under way on Saturday in Whakatane. — Allied Media