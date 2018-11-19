Big win for Carisbrook-Dunedin

Carisbrook-Dunedin opener Camden Hawkins launches into a big shot at Tonga Park on Saturday. Albion wicketkeeper Tim Ford watches on. Photo: Gregor Richardson

beat Albion 106 for nine

Carisbrook-Dunedin has extended its winning streak to five games with a substantial 160-run win against Albion at Tonga Park on Saturday.

Carisbrook-Dunedin has struggled in recent seasons, but the club has made a tremendous start to the summer.

Openers Max Chu and Camden Hawkins helped power their side to 266 for five with a 148-run stand for the first wicket.

Hawkins was the leading batsman in the tournament last season, and top-scored with 89 from 112 deliveries, while Chu is making promising strides with the bat.

He is the Volts’ back-up keeper and it has perhaps only been his batting which has prevented him getting an opportunity at a higher level.

But his knock of 74 should give the Otago selectors more confidence in his ability.

Tommy Clout was the pick of the Albion bowlers with two for 38, while out-of-form Otago batsman Shawn Hicks made a rare appearance at the bowling crease with one for 29 from five overs.

Hicks managed to top score for Albion with 30 in what was a disappointing chase. It petered out at 106 for nine. Cole Dawson had earlier retired hurt on 10.

Kurt Johnston (three for 13) and Patrick Arnold (three for 29) grabbed three wickets apiece in an impressive bowling effort from Carisbrook.

Taieri 283 for eight

beat University-Grange 86 for nine

Taieri’s Fraser Colson climbed further up the list of leading run-scorers with a rapid knock of 76 to set up an enormous 197-run win against University-Grange at Brooklands Park.

The team has been searching for a reliable top order batsman for few seasons, and may have found one in the former Wellington and New Zealand age-group representative.

The 28-year-old right-hander combined in a 103-run stand for the second wicket with Beckham Wheeler-Greenall (43) to help set up a formidable total of 283 for eight.

Regan Flaws smashed an unbeaten 58 from 26 deliveries in a withering assault at the death. It was an innings with plenty of merit but Colson, who scored a century the previous weekend, played a delightful hand as well.

His 76 came from 72 deliveries and has seen him move into second place on the list of leading scorers. He has 243 runs at an average of 48.60 and a strike rate of 83.52.

Josh Taylor bowled well for University with three for 35 and top-scored for his side with 27.His innings was the only bright spot in the chase, which folded at 86 for nine after 31 overs.

Green Island 222 for seven

beat Kaikorai 125

Veteran Green Island medium pacer Dion Lobb helped bowl his side to victory with a five-wicket haul against Kaikorai at Sunnyvale.

The 37-year-old has taken more than 800 wickets for the team, and was at it again.

Kaikorai was set a target of 223, but the chase quickly started to unravel. Lobb removed both openers and returned later in the innings to help snuff out the chase.

He finished with five for 19 from eight overs. Only Jeremy Smith was able to get going with the bat, with 46.

Green Island had to work hard with the bat to get past 200. Brad Kneebone top-scored with a patient 76, while Mark Joyce added the power at the death with an unbeaten 61 from 51.

Kaikorai bowled reasonably well; Ryan Whelan took one for 27) and Jordan Gain and Tom Sinclair grabbed a brace each.

Green Island is in second place and will play competition leader Carisbrook-Dunedin at Sunnyvale on Saturday.