Boult named in ICC ODI team of year

Trent Boult bowls for New Zealand against Pakistan in the Dunedin one-day international. Photo: Getty Images

After a strong 2017 season, Trent Boult has been recognised by cricket's governing body, with the left-arm fast bowler named in the ICC one-day international team of the year.

Boult, who played 25 ODIs in 2017, was the only Black Caps player to feature in the 11-man team. No Black Caps were named in the test team of the year.

Boult showed his quality in 2017, picking up 45 wickets - including two five-wicket bags - at an average of 26.86, with his best figures of the year being 7-34 against the West Indies in late December.

The 28-year-old was joined by Australia's David Warner; India's Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah; Pakistan's Babar Azam and Hasan Ali; South Africa's AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock; England's Ben Stokes; and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in the ODI team of the year.

Three White Ferns were recognised in the ICC's women's awards, which were announced at the end of last year.

Amy Satterthwaite was included in the ODI team of the year, while Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu made the T20 team.