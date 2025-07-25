Bracewell to stay with Black Caps for first test

Michael Bracewell last played a test match for the Black Caps in 2023. Photo: Getty Images

Black Caps batting allrounder Michael Bracewell will replace the injured Glenn Phillips for the first test against Zimbabwe which starts on Wednesday in Bulawayo.

Bracewell was not considered in the original squad due to his commitments with The Hundred overlapping with the two-test series.

He last played a test for New Zealand in 2023 against Sri Lanka in Wellington.

Coach Rob Walter said Bracewell is a strong replacement for Phillips who has a groin injury.

"Glenn's injury provided a gap in the test squad and Michael is the closest like-for-like replacement," he said.

Walter said Bracewell's experience and skillset will be a great asset and allowed the Black Caps to keep the same balance of the team.

"Given he's here with the T20 squad and his availability aligned for the first test, we're using the opportunity to include him in the squad," he said.

"We'll get through the first test and then we'll make a decision whether we'll replace him for the second test."

Bracewell will depart Zimbabwe after the conclusion of the first test and join the Southern Brave ahead of their first game.