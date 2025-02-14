Chu happy to add value at No 6

Otago wicketkeeper Max Chu plays a reverse sweep during a match against Wellington at the Basin Reserve earlier this season. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

No-one will admit it but everyone is trying to climb their way up the batting order.

Even stand-in Otago captain Max Chu.

He is very much a team player. No question.

The gloveman reckons he has batted in every spot for the Volts except No11.

The left-hander bats where he is required.

But cricket is a team game dominated by individual statistics. And for a wicketkeeper-batter with aspirations of playing international cricket, the currency is runs.

The best chance of collecting plenty of them is getting yourself up the order.

The list of the top 10 scorers in the Ford Trophy is dominated by players who bat in the top four.

But how do you go about clawing your way up the order?

"That’s a good question," Chu said.

"I think the beauty about cricket is that you can add value from any position.

"And I mean if you draw reference to the IPL, some of the guys who are the most sought-after bat in that finishing role at five, six, seven.

"I pride myself on being versatile.

"I think I’ve batted every position for the Volts apart from 11.

"So I just want to do what I can for the team and at the minute my role is six."

When pressed, he acknowledged you got more opportunities "to score big hundreds, there is no doubt about that".

"But I think you can still show a lot of skill to win games from six and seven because it’s actually not a very easy job to do. So I definitely think I can add value here."

Chu is one of the more accomplished keepers in the country. His work behind the sticks is highly rated.

But New Zealand took a punt on Canterbury keeper Mitch Hay this season instead. His efforts in first-class cricket with the willow (1404 runs at an average of 48.41) no doubt sped up his elevation.

"[National selection] is not really in my headlights at the moment. I just want to keep playing the best cricket that I can.

"And you know, if I get selected I will and if I don’t, I don’t.

"My focus at the minute is trying to win games for Otago."

Otago desperately need to turn around a run of close losses with a win over Wellington at the Basin Reserve today.

Pace bowler Jarrod McKay has replaced 17-year-old Mason Clarke in the lineup, while Wellington has switched out seamer Michael Snedden for Black Caps test wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell.

The Firebirds (15 points) suffered a 79-run loss to Canterbury at Hagley Oval on Monday and dropped to fourth. A loss to Otago (10) today would leave their playoffs prospects teetering.

Canterbury (25 points) lead the competition from Auckland (22).

Central Districts (16) are third and will host Canterbury at McLean Park today, while the Aces will host the bottom-of-the-table Northern Districts (6) at Eden Park Outer Oval.

Ford Trophy



Wellington, 10.30am

Otago: Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (captain), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matt Bacon, Jarrod McKay, Thorn Parkes.

Wellington: Jesse Tashkoff, Nick Greenwood, Gareth Severin, Tom Blundell, Nick Kelly, Troy Johnson, Muhammad Abbas, Logan van Beek, Iain McPeake, Peter Younghusband, Liam Dudding, Callum McLachlan.