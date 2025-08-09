Core of champion Sparks squad back for new season

Eden Carson appeals a call playing for the Sparks earlier this year. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Otago Sparks have lured another northern all-rounder south for the season.

Anika Todd has joined Otago from Auckland and earns her first domestic contract with the Sparks.

She has previously represented New Zealand under-19 and the New Zealand Māori Wāhine team.

Her brother Jamal Todd plays for the Volts.

Last year, the Sparks signed Anna Browning, and the former Auckland all-rounder has returned for another stint.

There are a couple of notable absences from the contracted list for 2025-26.

Former White Ferns all-rounder Hayley Jensen announced her retirement from international cricket in May, but had not made a decision on her domestic career.

Her absence from the list suggests she has extended her retirement to include the domestic game, while seamer Molly Loe has joined Canterbury.

The core of last season’s champion one-day side has returned.

Swing bowler Emma Black and batters Caitlin Blakely and Felicity Robertson are back.

Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Bella James and Polly Inglis are all on White Ferns contracts.

New Sparks coach Gareth Davies, who steps into the role with a focus on continuing to develop the team’s depth and consistency, said in a press release he was excited about the group that has been assembled so far.

"There’s a great balance of experience and emerging talent, and it’s clear that this team has a strong culture and a hunger for success,'' he said.

‘We’ve seen what this group is capable of over the past few seasons, and my aim is to keep building that momentum."

The second round of contracting will see the final three contracts announced on August 26.

Otago Sparks contracts



For 2025-26

Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Anna Browning, Chloe Deerness, Olivia Gain, Louisa Kotkamp, Isy Parry, Felicity Robertson, Anika Todd*, PJ Watkins.*New contract