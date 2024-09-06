All-rounder slots into new role

Former White Ferns and Otago all-rounder Sarah Tsukigawa has been appointed women’s national selector. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Sarah Tsukigawa is really expanding on the role of an all-rounder.

The former White Ferns and Otago Sparks player has a new job.

She has replaced Jason Wells, the women’s national selector, and has already started in the role.

It is one of three gigs she has now.

The 42-year-old is a teacher at Trinity Catholic College three and a-half days a week.

That half-day can turn out to be more of a full day, which can be challenging when you are also a solo mother to 5-year-old Eliza.

Her daughter is her main priority. But now Eliza is at school, Tsukigawa, who played 61 games for the White Ferns and 153 for Otago across both formats, feels she can commit to a 12-month contract.

“I kind of like to be busy," she smiled.

"Sometimes I question that. But, no, life is pretty good. She’s an amazing kid.

“And it's pretty exciting. I've always been one to try to do everything and experience everything in life — give everything a good go."

In that vein, she has kept involved in cricket since retiring in 2014.

The hard-hitting right-hander and medium-pacer has had several roles with the Sparks over the years.

She has done some coaching and selecting work. Tsukigawa has also popped up at the University Oval to do some commentary work.

She is a deep thinker and passionate about the women’s game, and she felt she had more to offer at the international level.

“Actually, I was watching the T20 series in England recently and I wasn't going to apply for it.

"But I just saw within the team the talent that is there and I thought I could add something positive to that.

"Even though the results haven't been what they have wanted, I think they're actually closer than perhaps an armchair critic would think."

Tsukigawa will work in partnership with White Ferns coach Ben Sawyer around the team selection. She is also charged with picking the under-19 and New Zealand A teams.

Her first role is to help select the White Ferns squad for the T20 series against Australia and the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Those squads will be announced on Tuesday.

"New Zealand, compared to other countries, we're never going to have that incredible depth which larger countries have.

"However, with the talent we have, we have to foster it really well and ensure that our top players are getting everything they need to do really well."

Former Otago all-rounders have cornered the market on the national selection roles. Sam Wells is the Black Caps selection manager and Tsukigawa is keen to sit down with him and discuss the role at some stage.

The women’s game has changed so much since she hung up the pads.

"I think when I was playing, you were pretty much fulltime, but you had to do it with no money.

"It cost you to play, in terms of what you gave up.

"Now, young kids coming through can actually see it as a career.

"They can set themselves up financially. I think if you look across women's sports that are available in New Zealand, women's cricket is right up there.

"If you can really make it as a top player, you are going to deservedly be earning some good money."