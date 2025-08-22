Keep your eyes on...

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe

(Black Ferns)

What more can be said about the GOAT? It is likely to be the last time fans see the game-changing star in the black jersey. Woodman-Wickliffe, who has been switching between centre and wing, is playing at her third World Cup and there is absolutely no stopping her when she gets a sniff.

Ellie Kildunne.

(England)

The reigning World Rugby women’s 15s player of the year is an electric force when given the ball in space. The fullback has been sensational for the Red Roses, scoring 14 tries in 10 tests in 2024 and making the switch mid-season to play for Great Britain in sevens at the Paris Olympics. Watch for her to ignite the Roses attack.

Sophie de Goede.

(Canada)

The Canadian captain is a welcome addition after a long injury layoff with a torn ACL. The No 8 was brutally effective before her injury and expect that form to return as she leads the world No 2 off the back of the scrum. A rather handy goalkicker as well and constantly keeps her opponents guessing.

Mary Zulu.

(South Africa)

Has a fascinating back story — from being abandoned on the doorstep of a social worker as a badly sunburnt baby to reaching the pinnacle of her sport for her country. Zulu, a first five or fullback, is a remarkable example of how sport can give someone a voice and push them towards a better life.

Ilona Maher.

(United States)

The centre has been an international sensation and makes the switch to 15s rugby after winning bronze in sevens at the Paris Olympics. Maher is the most followed rugby player in the world on social media — man or woman — and is sure to attract plenty of eyes to a World Cup that is already breaking records. She attracted big crowds in England when she turned out for the Bristol Bears earlier this year.