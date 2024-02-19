Comfortable win for Albion against Taieri

A roundup of premier grade cricket games played in Dunedin over the weekend.

CDK 130 lost to Green Island 133/6

Green Island all-rounder Jack Mockford took three wickets and scored an undefeated 44 to steer his side to a four-wicket win against CDK at Tonga Park on Saturday.

CDK batted first and limped to 130 all out.

Former Volts left-armer Blair Soper grabbed three for 25 and Hamish Wilson claimed three for 34.

Mockford ran through the middle order with three for 32, leaving his side a modest chase.

But Thomas O’Connor put the pressure on with four for 31 at the top.

Green Island had to rally and Mockford led the fight back with his fine knock. He got valuable support from Jake Clare (26).

University-Grange 150 lost to North East Valley 151/9

North East Valley pair Sam Blakely and Gus Holt put on 12 for the final wicket to guide their side to a tense one-wicket win against University-Grange at Logan Park.

The bowlers dominated the fixture.

University-Grange limped to 150 all out.

Hunter Kindley was the chief destroyer with four for 44, but the McKay brothers Jarrod and Kaleb nabbed two apiece and former Volts seamer Sam Blakely grabbed two for 12.

Venkat Kotte top-scored for Grange with 35, and No 10 Dan Howie added a valuable 22 in a 35 run stand with Alex Burleigh (12 not out) for the final wicket.

It was almost enough.

Shaedon Miller made 50 at the top of the order for Valley, but no-one was able to stick with him for long.

Ishaan Silva (three for 40) and Lahiru Vimukthi (three for 20) made big inroads, but that last wicket proved elusive.

Albion 260/9 beat Taieri 168

Albion’s Jamal Todd whacked 82 off 69 deliveries to set up a comfortable win against Taieri at Brooklands Park.

The Eagles posted 260 for nine. Most chipped in with scores of 20-odd, but Todd stood out.

He stroked 11 fours and a six during his stay.

Sam Duffy picked up three wickets for Taieri and Regan Flaws produced a tidy display with two for 43.

Taieri’s reply got off to a decent start (34 for none). But they lost four wickets for just 10 runs and that knocked the stuffing out of the innings.

Benji Culhane top scored for Taieri with 39.

But Matthew West took three for 32 to help dismiss the side for 168.

James Brown brought up his 100th game for Albion, while Tommy Clout played his 100th last weekend.