Dominant display from Owaka Bandits

In a decisive encounter in Owaka, the Owaka Bandits secured a comfortable eight-wicket victory over the Waihola Swans.

Winning the toss proved to be a critical advantage in the moist conditions as Owaka elected to field, setting the stage for a remarkable display of disciplined bowling and fielding.

The Swans struggled to gain momentum from the outset, finding it exceedingly difficult to overcome the Bandits’ tight bowling attack. They were bowled out for a paltry 50 runs, a total that reflects the dominance of Owaka’s bowlers.

The standout performer for Owaka was all-rounder Jeremy Gray who took two wickets for just six runs from four overs.

Notably, Gray’s spell included a six, meaning his remaining 23 deliveries were dot balls.

Despite losing two wickets, Owaka steadily accumulated runs and eventually secured victory with plenty of overs to spare.

Man of the match Gray, who continued to excel, remained unbeaten on 17. Jethro Melville provided crucial support with an unbeaten knock of 13, ensuring a smooth chase.

For Waihola, Shannon Young and Jared Cunningham managed to take a wicket each, but their efforts were insufficient to halt the Bandits’ march to victory.

The Valley Stingers have achieved their first win of the season with a convincing nine-wicket victory over the Clutha Comets.

The match, originally scheduled to take place at Clutha, was relocated to South Otago High School after conditions at Clutha were deemed too dangerous.

Clutha batted and encountered disciplined Valley bowlers. Clutha were bowled out for just 51 runs in 16 overs.

Kurt Botting stood out in the Clutha innings, scoring 15 runs, while opener Mike Edwards followed with 10.

Marc Phillips was particularly effective for Valley, claiming two wickets for 10 runs off four overs.

In response, the Valley Stingers chased down the total in 13 overs, losing only one wicket in the process. Alex Campbell anchored the innings with an unbeaten 19.

The Kaitangata Kings celebrated their second win in three matches with a robust eight-wicket victory over the Milton King Crabs in Milton.

Opting to bowl, the Kings encountered a determined King Crabs batting lineup right from the start.

Dylan Greer and Bradley Frost added a crucial 70 runs for the third wicket, propelling the home side closer to the 100-run mark. Braden Adams’ valuable cameo of 22 runs ensured that Milton reached a defendable total.

The innings concluded with Milton at 141 for the loss of five wickets, Greer top-scoring at 43 and Frost following closely with 39.

Kings captain Kobe Thomson led the bowling attack, finishing with the team’s best figures of two for 14 off four overs.

A formidable third-wicket partnership between Kings’ batters Mark Shepherd and William Casey turned the tide. After Allan Thomson’s dismissal with the score at 74, Shepherd’s unbeaten 53 off 26 deliveries was a masterclass in aggressive batting, steering his team to victory with three overs to spare.

Casey played a pivotal role as well, remaining unbeaten on 38 and providing solid support for Shepherd.

Despite Corey Bradley and Reuben Wilson each claiming a wicket, it was not enough to prevent the King Crabs from suffering their first loss of the campaign.

