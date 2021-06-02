Ebrahim announced as new Volts coach

Dion Ebrahim. Photo: Getty Images

Dion Ebrahim will take over as head coach of the Otago Volts.

The ex-Zimbabwe international comes to the team from Central Districts, where he was the Stags' assistant coach.

It comes after previous Volts coach moved into the Stags head coaching role at the conclusion of last summer.

He previously was an assistant coach with the Canterbury Kings.

As a player Ebrahim earned over 100 caps for Zimbabwe between 2001 and 2005, including an ODI high score of 121, and a test high score of 94.

He also played for Taranaki and holds the record of most Hawke Cup centuries for the province.

Ebrahim acknowledged the platform his predecessors had set for the Volts group.

He is looking forward to pushing them to further develop and achieve personal and organisation success.

“I am looking forward to working with this talented and balanced group of men and facilitating them in achieving more success individually and as a collective,'' he said.

"I acknowledge the fantastic work Rob Walter and his outgoing support staff have done over the past 5 years and the platform that we now have to continue moving forward."

Ebrahim stated a sense of pride and privilege to be offered the lead of the Otago Volts at a time of genuine growth and development.

"I feel extremely excited and thrilled to be asked to lead the Otago Volts as Head Coach at this exciting time of transition. I know the Otago region is a proud and passionate province built on hard work and resilience and I feel privileged to be brought in.”

Ebrahim will move to Dunedin in the coming weeks but will immediately start work remotely.

His wife and current White Fern Kate, and young daughter, Sophia will make the move to Dunedin at the start of the new school term.