Phillips batters Stags with both hands in impressive win

Glenn Phillips flays the ball through the off side during his blistering 90 not out against the Central Stags in Alexandra. Photo: James Allan / Photosport

It would not strictly be true to say right-handed batter Glenn Phillips led the Volts to victory at Molyneux Park tonight.

That is because Phillips does not appear to strictly be a right-handed batter.

The multi-talented Black Cap unleashed his inner lefty as he belted the Volts to a 41-run win over the Central Stags in the Super Smash game in Alexandra.

Phillips pummelled an unbeaten 90 off just 48 balls to lead the Volts to an imposing 193 for seven from their 20 overs, and Volts captain Luke Georgeson grabbed a four-wicket bag as the Stags fell short at 152 for eight.

Llew Johnson and Jamal Todd gave the home side a bright start after Georgeson won the toss and chose to bat.

Johnson smacked one six in his 13 off nine balls, Jamal Todd followed his Sunday half-century with an entertaining 32 off 16, and Max Chu chipped in with 26 off 17.

That had the Volts handily placed at 80 for three and the stage set for Phillips to do what Phillips does.

He started patiently, nudging the ball around while he got set, but unleashed those broad shoulders as the final overs approached.

Phillips raised his 50 off 32 balls and came home swinging.

He bashed Toby Findlay for 4, 6, 4 and 4 off consecutive deliveries in the 17th over before unleashing his party trick in the final two overs.

Phillips hit former Otago team-mate Dean Foxcroft for six then, after switching to a left-handed grip, added another boundary.

In the final over, Phillips played arguably the shot of the day, hitting offspinner Jayden Lennox — again with a left- handed blow — up and over cover.

It was a wonderful display of hitting cheered wildly by a crowd already pumped after seeing the Sparks soar to victory.

"A couple of partnerships set us up... and to finish it off nicely was good," Phillips told TVNZ.

The Stags, too, got some early oomph as they set about having a crack at the Volts’ target.

Opening batter Will Young was looking particularly good, hitting three sixes and five fours in his 40 off 19 balls before mis-hitting a Georgeson short one to the deep fielder.

The Stags were roughly on track at 87 for two after 10 overs and with the dangerous Foxcroft and Dane Cleaver at the crease.

But when both fell — for identical scores, 24 off 19, and both victims of Georgeson— the chase petered out.

Georgeson finished with the outstanding figures of four for 23 from four overs, backed up by Danru Ferns (two for 24 from four), as the Stags batted out their overs but only for the purposes of pride.

The Volts will now lose Phillips as he heads to India with the Black Caps, but he is confident they are nicely set up for the T20 campaign.

"The guys are learning really fast, there’s a great crew here with a lot of power and a lot of effort with the ball, and everyone gives everything in the field.

"I think they’ve got everything they need to move forward."