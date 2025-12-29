Black Caps' Hobart hero Bracewell retires

Former Black Caps allrounder Doug Bracewell has announced his retirement from all cricket.

The 35-year-old debuted as an 18-year-old for Central Districts in late 2008, when he was already a New Zealand under-19 representative.

Just three years later he made his ODI, T20 International and test debuts for the Black Caps.

In just his third test appearance, in 2011, he famously helped New Zealand to beat Australia in Hobart with a man-of-the-match performance, taking 6 for 40 in the nail-biting last innings to help New Zealand to a seven-run victory.

They remain his best figures for the Black Caps in an international career that went on to encompass 28 tests, 21 one-day internationals, and 20 T20 internationals for New Zealand between the 2011/12 and 2022/23 seasons, as well as 77 first-class, 57 one-day and 72 T20 caps for Central.

He also had stints in England's county cricket for Essex and Northamptonshire, with Delhi Daredevils in the IPL and the Joburg Super Kings in South Africa.

Doug Bracewell bowls for Central Districts against the Otago Volts at the University Oval in January 2024. Photo: Getty Images

However, a persistent rib injury meant he has not been in action for Central Districts this season, meaning his 206th and final appearance in the Central jersey goes down in the almanacks as their first T20 at the Global Super League, in Guyana in July.

Bracewell said he would miss playing for Central.

"It's been a proud part of my life, and something I aspired to as a young cricketer.

"I will always be grateful for the opportunities I have had through cricket, and the chance to play for my country, as well as for Central Districts, throughout my domestic career.

"I would like to take this time to acknowledge all the teammates I have played alongside, and the coaches and management who have been on this journey with me, for everything they have done for me.

"It's a privilege to play first-class and international cricket, and I'm grateful to have played and enjoyed the game for as long as I have."

Bracewell retires as the one of the few modern allrounders in New Zealand to have achieved the first-class double of 4000 runs and 400 career wickets, with 3029 of those runs and 258 of the wickets having been for Central - the best all-round record in the team's history.

Central Districts Cricket CEO Lance Hamilton thanked Bracewell for his loyalty and service to Central Districts Cricket over his extensive career.

"Doug's playing record will speak for itself for decades to come, and the way he came back from a torn ligament in his knee in 2016, and further knee surgery in 2019, illustrated his determination.

"We wish Doug and his family all the best for the future."

Central Districts Cricket will confirm a replacement on its 2025/26 season roster of contracted players in the coming weeks.