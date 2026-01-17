Fielding injury puts Johnson out of action

Llew Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

The Volts are set for a spell without some batting firepower.

Llew Johnson did himself a mischief in the field against the Wellington Firebirds on Thursday, clutching his shoulder after throwing the ball back to wicketkeeper Max Chu.

He left the field shortly after and did not return for the Volts run chase, where they beat the Firebirds by five wickets.

While coach Josh Tasman-Jones did not know the extent of Johnson’s injury, he confirmed he was ruled out.

"It looks like it's going to be a little while on the sidelines for him," Tasman-Jones said.

"Really gutted for Llewy. He’s obviously got himself into a bit of form in the last few games.

"He’ll work through that in the rehab and we don’t know too much more at the moment."

The Volts showed real grit in chilly conditions to win in the game against the Firebirds, which was reduced to 16 overs a side.

Jacob Cumming set the platform with 45 off 33 balls, while opening partner Jamal Todd sat back to rotate the strike.

"He played it beautifully," Tasman-Jones said.

"He’s a really exciting young talent that we’ve got. Obviously [a] born and bred Otago man with a lot of pedigree, and he’s really starting to show that this season, so I was stoked for him.

"Jamal played second fiddle which was uncommon ... but it was great to see Jamal do that to be fair, and let JC do his thing.

"They have a great opening partnership which broke the back of that chase for us."

The Volts are home to the Northern Brave tomorrow. They had a rare tie when they met earlier this month.

"If the last game’s anything to go by, we’re just going to have to be really clear on how we go about our work.

"We’ve got the experience of playing on the wicket twice now this week, which is obviously a massive advantage for us.

"Like any T20 game ... it’s going to be the small moments that decide the game.

"Once you get the momentum on your side in T20 cricket, it can be pretty hard to get back if you’re not on the right side of it so that’ll be a big focus of ours ."