Glider Cafe gets off to flying start

Jennie and Simon Hales outside The Glider Cafe. PHOTOS: JULES CHIN

The Glider Cafe in Omarama is reaching new heights under the management of Jennie and Simon Hales.

Nestled among tall trees at Omarama Airfield, the cafe offers an opportunity for people to sit and watch gliders set off and land in one of the world’s best soaring areas while also enjoying locally sourced food, and coffee.

The husband and wife team opened the cafe doors last November after the cafe had been closed for over two years.

Mrs Hales said they had been off to a flying start.

"From Boxing Day onwards, it’s been nuts, it’s been good," she said.

The pair lease the cafe from Omarama Airfield Ltd, which shares ownership of the building with the Waitaki District Council, Mrs Hales said.

The busy couple, who also run three other companies and a dairy farm, chose the cafe as it was only 3km away from their "Little Ben Dairy Farm", across the river.

A view from The Glider Cafe.

A family affair, the couple’s two daughters, Charlotte, 11 and Toni (Antonia), 10, also help out in the kitchen and serving in the weekends.

With a backdrop of the Omarama mountain range and the extensive lawn space, The Glider Cafe was a drawcard.

"The main thing is we want the kids outside playing," Mr Hales said.

"The parents are happy, the kids are happy and there’s nowhere else in town where kids can just run around."

Mr Hales said despite the farm work and raising their daughters, his wife wanted to pursue her dream.

"Jennie does all that and she always wanted to manage a cafe, so she’s doing that as well. She is crazy busy," he said.

Originally from the coastal village of Moeraki, Mrs Hales has worked in hospitality "most of her life" including at the Moeraki Boulders Cafe and the former culinary institution, Fleurs, renowned for its homegrown hospitality and locally sourced food.

An aircraft soars above the Omarama Airfield near The Glider Cafe.

She was grateful for chef Julie Grant.

"She’s a local baking legend, and the previous cook, so that is quite good because she knew the kitchen and she knew how we could modify it, change it and make it better," she said.

They employ four fulltime and several part-time cafe staff.

Mrs Hales said their "all day breakfast options" including eggs bene were popular.

They grow their own herbs on site and try to source food locally and cater to most dietary needs and requirements, she said.

Although in the past the cafe had only opened seasonally, Mrs Hales said they had installed a heat pump and hoped to offer dining options including "theme nights" in winter.

Outdoors at The Glider Cafe.

Making the most of the busy summer season, Mrs Hales said they were looking to offer a courtesy coach to pick up cyclists staying in "local spots" and drop them back to their accommodation again.

"I picked up nine cyclists the other day as they rang and said they were going to have to cancel their booking because they were on bikes and it was raining, and I said I’ll come and get you, I’ll be there in five minutes," she said.

With about 30 gliders in the air daily, many pilots often taxi in to relax and "refuel" including Omarama Airfield Ltd chief tow pilot JR (John) Reed.

Mr Reed, of Queenstown, was happy the cafe had reopened.

"It’s such a social hub. The lemon muffins are great, except I get in trouble as my wife said my credit card bill looks like I’m just eating and drinking coffee — lucky she’s been here too and she’s coming back this week," he said.