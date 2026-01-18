Concert to conclude camp

Conductor Pete Adams has been working with 66 musicians at the Waitaki Summer Music Camp held at Waitaki Boys’ High School this week. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

The 29th annual Waitaki Summer Music Camp was held in Oamaru this week.

The first camp was held in 1997 and since then has missed only 2021 due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The camp attracted 66 musicians and nine tutors to town, with 15 attending for the first time, chairman Paul Claman said.

"We have a lot of people who come back year after year after year that really enjoy themselves."

The group stayed at the Waitaki Boys’ High School hostel and rehearsed together for six days, leading to a "nice concert of classical music" in the school’s auditorium at 7.30pm tomorrow.

As a full orchestra they will perform Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No 9 and Hector Berlioz’s Roman Carnival Overture.

A new addition this year will be three pieces of music which will be performed by each orchestral section.

The wind section will play Anthony Ritchie’s Giving Thanks, the brass will play Philip Norman’s And Soon It Will Be Dawn and the strings will play Paul Hindemith’s Trauermusik.

Tickets will be available at the door tomorrow night.