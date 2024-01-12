In-form Otago Country after third win

Onlookers during a recent Otago T20 bout at Molyneux Park. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Molyneux Park has had quite the workout this summer.

The Otago Volts and Otago Sparks returned to Alexandra for three double-headers in the past couple of weeks, and Otago Country will resume their Hawke Cup campaign at the venue tomorrow.

Otago Country have dominated zone four proceedings in the early part of the season, putting away Southland and North Otago in the opening two rounds in December.

They are home tomorrow to Mid Canterbury, who suffered a first-innings loss to South Canterbury in their most recent game.

Otago Country batters Josh Shackleton and Taylor Cumberland have been in some form, putting on 256 runs for the opening wicket against North Otago.

Captain Cam Jackson has also been a calm head when at the crease.

Otago Country will want to get on the board early against Mid Canterbury to record their third win and put them on track to earn a Hawke Cup challenge.

North Otago are at home to Southland and are desperate to get the second half of the season off on the right foot.

As well as the loss to Otago Country, North Otago had a tough loss to South Canterbury to start their season.

Otago under-19 seamer Liam Direen and spin bowler Ben Kay return for their first Hawke Cup games of the season.

While still young, they are a much needed boost for the raw squad.

Hunter Wardle, who finished school last month, and youngster Jack Kelly are expected to open the batting again.

Southland also struggled to get going in their last game against Mid Canterbury, but never count them out.

Captain Brendan Domigan is always dangerous, as are Jed Mockford and Ben McCall.