Former Otago coach to take Black Caps reins

Rob Walter. Photo: Getty Images

South African Rob Walter has been named as the new Black Caps coach.

He replaces Cantabrian Gary Stead and will coach New Zealand across all three formats.

Walter has previously coached Otago and Central Districts and most recently the South African limited over teams.

His contract is through until the 2028 T20 World Cup.

Walter's appointment comes after incumbent Gary Stead confirmed earlier this week his seven-year stint would end when his contract expired at the end of the month.

Stead had indicated he wanted to remain in the test role but have a separate coach for the Black Caps one day and T20 sides.

However, New Zealand Cricket's preference was to have the same coach across all three formats.

Walter was touted as the leading contender to replace Stead after stepping down as coach of South Africa's ODI and T20 sides earlier this year, two years into a four-year deal citing personal reasons.

He had moved to New Zealand from South Africa in 2016 where he coached Otago for five years and then had two years with Central Districts before being appointed coach of South Africa's limited overs teams in 2023.

He's also coached the New Zealand A side and had stints as an assistant coach in the Indian Premier League.

He's now based in Hawke's Bay.

Walter is the first overseas head coach for the Black Caps since Englishman Andy Moles who replaced John Bracewell in 2008.

He will guide the side through the ICC World Test Championship, the 2028 LA Oympics and three major ICC events, the 2026 T20 World Cup, the 2027 World Cup and the 2028 T20 World Cup.

"It is an amazing opportunity to work with such a talented group of players and support staff through a period of time in which so many global events, as well as massive bilateral series, will be contested," Walter said.

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said it was the right time and place for Walter.

"Rob is a world-class coach with an outstanding pedigree," Weenink said.

"His success in New Zealand's domestic game, combined with his recent achievement on the global stage with South Africa, makes him the ideal candidate to lead the Black Caps."