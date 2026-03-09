Fourth final in row for Swans, Bandits

The finalists have been found in the South Otago 40-over competition after two hard-fought semifinals on Saturday.

The Waihola Swans will host the Owaka Bandits, the fourth time in a row these two teams have contested the 40-over final.

The two sides also contested the T20 final earlier in the season.

The Waihola Swans earned their spot in the final with a four-wicket win over the Valley Stingers in Milton.

Valley opted to bat and could muster only 61 all out in the 22nd over.

Openers Daniel Cragg and Sam Leslie led the way with 13 and 10 respectively.

The Swans’ bowling attack worked together as a unit and took regular wickets to keep Valley on the back foot.

Four Waihola bowlers took two wickets each, Lachie Macdonald returning two for one off one over.

In reply, Waihola showed some frailty with the willow as Pavv Singh and Nadeesh Ishan showed their worth with ball in hand for Valley.

Waihola chased the total down in the 16th over but lost six wickets in the process.

Opener Rowan Craw was the glue in the innings with an unbeaten 23.

Jared Cunningham joined Craw at the end with an important unbeaten 10 to get the Swans across the line.

Pavv Singh finished with four wickets for 17 runs off seven overs. Nadeesh Ishan took two for 27 off six overs.

The Owaka Bandits locked away their spot in the big dance with a seven-wicket win over the Kaitangata Kings in Owaka.

The Kings were asked to bat and recorded 134 all out in the 39th over.

Opening batter William Casey showed true ticker with bat.

Casey, despite suffering a foot injury, swatted 50 runs as he hobbled between the wickets racking up the runs.

Casey was the glue as regular Kings wickets fell around him.

Kai went into the drinks break at 71 for four.

Owaka’s bowlers went to work after drinks and continued to take regular wickets.

Some late hitting by Connor Smith (24) took Kai to a defendable total if they could get their bowling on point.

In reply, Owaka lost opener Gordon Edwards early in the shift before the top order began to forge meaningful partnerships.

Jeremy Gray was the star of the innings as he shared in some match-winning partnerships.

Gray carried his bat through the innings to finish unbeaten on 76.

Francis Parker was also unbeaten at the end of the innings on 20.

Kobe Thomson and Archie Smith took a wicket each for the Kings, who will have to settle for third this season.

This sets up yet another chapter in the rivalry between Waihola and Owaka.

Owaka have the recent finals form over Waihola, the Bandits winning all four of the past finals against them.

However, as per usual, the Swans should go in as favourites.

By Francis Parker