Oamaru, Union win to extend lead at top of table

At the Outer Oval, Glenavy won the toss in the Marshall Smith Trophy clash against Albion and posted 272 all out off the last ball of the 50th over.

Openers Hamish McCulloch (53) and Matt Tangney (50) laid the foundation, while the middle order of Jordan Mulligan (27), Dean Malcolm (24) and Rodney Van Leeuwen (25) added crucial runs.

For Albion, Sabareesh Ramesh took three for 46, Tom Squire two for 42 and Aneesh Bose two for 58.

Albion's chase fell short, the side bowled out for 256 in 48.5 overs, 16 runs shy.

Sabareesh Ramesh (36) and Riley White (26) got them off to a steady start and Amal Asok (59), Bose (33) and Jikku Joseph (21) kept them in the chase.

Needing 38 from the last five overs, Albion then lost their last four wickets for 13 runs. Hamish McCulloch finished with four for 37 and Ross McCulloch two for 54.

At Whitestone Oval, Oamaru defended the Payne Tempero Cup against a makeshift Valley side.

Valley were bowled out for 104 in 30 overs, only Glynn Cameron (27) and Campbell Fowler (20) making scores of note.

Jamie Ferris was devastating, taking six for 43. He was supported by Stephan Grobler who claimed three for nine.

Craig Direen took early wickets with the new ball to leave Oamaru 50 for three, but Hunter Wardle (33) and Regan George (36 not out) guided them to 105 for four in 26 overs.

Direen finished with two for 21 from seven overs.

At King George Park, St Kevin’s were 38 for five against Union before Hamish Fowler (38) and Flynn Sanford (22) took them to 145 in 39 overs.

Liam Mavor took four for 20, Blake James three for 25 and Scott Kitto two for 31.

Union recovered from 16 for two, Blake James (29) and Alex Wilson (51 not out) rebuilding before Wilson and Scott Kitto (50 not out off 26 balls) reached 146 for three to seal a win in 22 overs.

Jacob Fowler took two for 32 for St Kevins.

By Scott Cameron