NEV grab third Bing Harris in four years

North East Valley have secured the Bing Harris with two rounds remaining.

They smashed University-Grange by 100 runs at Bishopscourt to lock in the title.

In the other games, Albion posted a seven-wicket win against Green Island at Tonga Park and Taieri edged CDK by one run in a thriller at Brooklands Park.

North East Valley 233 beat University-Grange 133

North East Valley secured their third title in four years with a comprehensive 100-run win against University-Grange at Bishopscourt.

They posted a challenging tally of 233.

Will Hamilton whacked 75 from 53 balls, opener Sebastian Lauderdale-Smith stroked 47 and Sam Johnston added 34.

Hrishi Bolar starred with the ball for University, taking five for 54 from 10 overs.

University made a decent start to the reply.

Opener Dan Howie scored 36 and Vinay Chandrappa smashed 46 from 42.

Andrew Hazeldine added 24 from 17, but the remainder of the batting order crumbled.

Kaleb McKay (four for 23) and Nikith Perera (four for 47) did the damage and helped roll University for 133.

Green Island 121 lost to Albion 122/3

Joshua Olliver grabbed four wickets and clubbed 35 to help Albion post a seven-wicket win against Green Island at Tonga Park.

Green Island batted first and slumped to 24 for two.

Joel Meade (42) and Daniel Lawrence (22) put on 60 for the third wicket.

Once that partnership was broken, the innings fell away sharply. Patrick Arnold (three for 22) removed the dangerous Jake Gibson for a duck.

Olliver accounted for Yuvraj Khara and mopped up the tail.

Hugo Bogue pummelled 64 not out from 39 balls to help secure an early finish, while Olliver offered some support with a delightful cameo.

Taieri 140 beat CDK 139

Otago seamer Toby Hart took just one wicket but it really counted.

He bowled CDK No 11 Ishaan Silva to seal a dramatic one-run victory for Taieri at Brooklands Park on Saturday.

Taieri had limped through to 140 all out.

Cameron Jackson (25) and Zac Cumming (39) put on 40 for the fourth wicket, which proved crucial in the low-scoring fixture.

Otago top-order batter Jamal Todd had a successful day with the ball.

He nabbed four for 19 from 10 overs for CDK.

He missed out with the bat, though. Ben McCall removed him for 11.

But fellow CDK opener Mason Gain scored 37 from 35 and Will Jones added 21 from No 6.

But the wickets kept tumbling.

Kyle Hastie took three for 30 and Avinash Shastri (two for 15) and Ruben Clinton (two for 10) grabbed braces for Taieri.

CDK had slumped to 118 for nine.

But Jack Wright (17 not out) and Silva put on 21 for the final wicket in a desperate bid to rescue a win.

Hart intervened with that all-important wicket.