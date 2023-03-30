Foxcroft, Ebrahim triumph

Dean Foxcroft and Kate Ebrahim scooped the major prizes at the Otago Cricket Association awards last night.

Foxcroft was named Volts cricketer and batter of the year, capping a fine season in which he topped the batting in the Super Smash and gained New Zealand A selection.

Ebrahim was named Sparks cricketer and batter of the year. She was the leading scorer in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield with 588 runs at an average of 98.

The Sparks bowling award went to Emma Black, while Michael Rae was the Volts bowler of the year.