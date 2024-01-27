Gambling technique suspected at Uni Oval

Photo: ODT files

A person was asked to leave the University Oval on Tuesday when it was suspected they were involved in the practice known as "pitchsiding".

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) head of cricket operations Charlie Brewer could not be reached for comment yesterday.

But he confirmed in an email on Wednesday the incident took place during the T20 games between Otago and Northern Districts.

He also told the Otago Daily Times the practice is occurring more often.

Pitchsiding is when gamblers or bookies take advantage of the small delays between the broadcast and the live action to place bets before the odds have been adjusted.

Anyone suspected of pitchsiding at a cricket match can be ejected from the venue.

"In the Ts and Cs [terms and conditions] of the ticket entry we can ask them to leave the venue," Brewer said, adding there were "more examples of it at games" in New Zealand.

The national body has heightened security at televised games, which includes engaging anti-corruption officials and security staff to scan the crowd looking for suspicious activity.

Photographers have sometimes been asked if they can help identify spectators who might be up to the practice.

One of the tell-tale signs officials look out for is a spectator who is using more than one mobile phone or device.

"The amount of money that is bet on sport, and now with more sport being televised, it is one of those things which is becoming more prevalent."

NZC’s approach was to pass on the details of anyone suspected of pitchsiding to the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption unit.

NZC runs also runs anti-corruption training for the players, officials and employees so they know exactly what their obligations are and also what they can look out for.