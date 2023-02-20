High scores mark of cup round

Two centuries and a 99 were scored in a high-scoring 11th Borton Cup round at the weekend.

Union again racked up the runs, making 315 for seven in its 50 overs.

Duncan Drew led the way with 106 — his 11th senior century — and was well supported by Jeremiah Shields (28), Blake James (40), Thomas Shields (22 not out) and Scott Kitto (52).

For Waitaki Boys, Logan Wilson got three for 39 and Billy Wilson two for 63.

Chasing 316 for victory, Waitaki fell short by 114 runs, all out for 202 in the 38th over.

Hunter Wardle scored 52, Joshua Miller 23, Alex Wilson 47 and Logan Wilson 22.

Drew took four for 25, while Scott Kitto took three for 44.

Albion batted first against St Kevin’s and reached 92 for one before the spinning duo of Campbell Fowler and Jack Kelly were bought to the bowling crease.

The pair would devastate the Albion batting, taking nine wickets for the addition of only 59 runs.

Kelly finished with five for 36, his first senior five-wicket bag, while Fowler finished with four for 19. Tarras Beadsmore (52) and Albert Francis (26) had earlier got their team off to a good start.

St Kevin’s made a steady chase, reaching 155 for four in the 34th over.

Opener Liam Cameron (26) provided an anchor, while Liam Direen (67 not out) guided his team to victory.

At Glenavy, Valley recorded 276 all out in the 50th over thanks to an outstanding 131 not out from Dallas Mahuika, helped during his innings by Cameron Grubb (33) and Angus Ruddenklau (33).

Ryan Moffat took three for 23 for the home side.

Captain Kurt Thomas led Glenavy with the bat, reaching 99 before being the last wicket to fall, Glenavy all out for 232 in the 45th over, 45 runs short of the required target.

Jordan Mulligan scored 26, while Stafford Adams made 22.

For Valley, Cameron Grubb took four for 23, Ruddenklau three for 26 and Liam Mavor two for 47.

