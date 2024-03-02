Johal helps Auckland maintain advantage

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Harjot Johal took three balls to make an impact in first-class cricket.

The Auckland right-armer trapped Otago captain Dean Foxcroft lbw to help cement the visitors’ advantage in the Plunket Shield fixture at the University Oval.

Johal is one of three new caps in the Aces lineup for the game and claimed three for 30 from 13 overs to help hold Otago to 244 for six in reply to 410.

He got the ball to trail in nicely and also captured the wickets of opener Thorn Parkes and Jamal Todd.

Auckland resumed on 341 for seven and picked up where they left off.

Newcomer Jock McKenzie (74 not out) and Louis Delport (44) were able to build the work done further up the order — Mark Chapman stroked a fine century on the opening day and featured in two weighty partnerships.

Their 75-run stand for the eighth-wicket was Auckland’s fourth 50-run-plus partnership for the innings and really firmed up their control of the game.

McKenzie brought up his maiden first-class 50 with a lovely pull shot off Jacob Duffy.

It was one of 10 fours he registered and not one of them went in the same area.

The former Blues first five looks to have all the shots needed to succeed at the top level.

Duffy got some late reward for his efforts. Delport hit out and No 11 Angus Olliver, who is also on debut, made a feeble attempt at a forward defensive shot and was bowled first ball.

Otago openers Jacob Cumming and Parkes got the Volts through to lunch safely.

Cumming’s off-side game looked in good nick. He squeezed the bulk of his runs through a 90-degree arc between third man and cover.

The 20-year-old left-hander played and missed his share as well. And on 47 he found the edge which flew to second slip

The pair had put on 82 before Danru Ferns secured the breakthrough, ending Otago’s most productive opening partnership of the campaign.

Some of their hard graft was undone by the rapid departure of Dale Phillips, who spooned a catch to George Worker at cover for 10.

And shortly before the tea break Foxcroft shouldered arms and was trapped lbw for 17 by the impressive Johal.

The umpire was convinced it was hitting the off stump, the batter was not.

Todd made a statement early in his knock. He blasted the ball over point for six but was bowled by a full toss for 17, and Parkes, who has played well for this 67, got squared up and nicked off.

Otago are in desperate need of a meaty partnership when the match resumes this morning.

Max Chu (41 not out) and Ben Lockrose (18 not out) have a big task ahead.

At Bay Oval Central Districts got through to 427. Angus Schaw struck 114 on debut. Northern Districts are 170 for two in reply.

Canterbury continues to set the pace in Rangiora. They posted a massive tally of 526 and Wellington are 256 for five. Nick Kelly has led the fightback with a knock of 138.

AUCKLAND

First innings

W O'Donnell c Chu b Muller 7

S Solia c Foxcroft b Lockrose 62

M Chapman c Duffy b Foxcroft 123

R O'Donnell c Cumming b Lockrose 8

G Worker lbw Foxcroft 44

C Fletcher b Lockrose 36

J McKenzie not out 74

D Ferns c Chu b Muller 2

L Delport c Lockrose b Duffy 44

H Johal c Todd b Muller 0

A Olliver b Duffy 0

Extras (1b, 1lb, 2w, 6nb) 10

Total (all out, 107.2 overs) 410

Fall: 1-19, 2-121, 3-141, 4-241, 5-255, 6-317, 7-325, 8-400, 9-409, 10-410.

Bowling: J Duffy 25.2-6-76-2 (4nb), T Muller 18-2-80-3 (1w, 1nb), J McKay 14-3-59-0 (1nb), L Georgeson 15-2-46-0 (1w), D Foxcroft 10-0-37-2, B Lockrose 25-3-110-3.

OTAGO

First innings

T Parkes c W O'Donnell b Johal 67

J Cumming c R O'Donnell b Ferns 47

B Phillips c Worker b Delport 10

D Foxcroft lbw Johal 17

J Todd b Johal 17

L Georgeson c Solia b Delport 19

M Chu not out 41

B Lockrose not out 18

Extras (lb 2, w 4, nb 2) 8

Total (6 wkts, 79 overs) 244

Fall: 1-82, 2-101, 3-135, 4-164, 5-169, 6-201.

Bowling: D Ferns 14-1-44-1 (1w), A Olliver 11-0-52-0 (2nb), H Johal 13-3-30-3 (1w), J McKenzie 11-2-19-0 (1w), S Solia 9-2-25-0 (1w), L Delport 18-1-64-2, W O'Donnell 3-0-8-0.