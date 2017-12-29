Martin marks milestone in style

Katey Martin

Not only is Katey Martin the most loyal player in the province, but the Otago captain has a great sense of timing as well.

The 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman top-scored with 82 to set up a 59-run win for the Sparks against Northern Districts in Lincoln yesterday.

That would have been nothing out of the ordinary for the accomplished right-hander had she not been playing in her 150th one-day game for Otago.

She is the first Otago player to reach the milestone and only Canterbury’s Chris Harris has played more games for his province.

Martin combined in a 116-run stand for the fourth wicket with Leigh Kasperek to help the Sparks post 254 for six.

Kasperek stroked eight fours in a rapid innings of 76 from 80 balls, while Poly Inglis played an important role with 36 at the top of the innings.

Kasperek’s departure resulted in the Sparks losing some momentum. A score of 280-plus looked likely while she was at the wicket with Martin.

Northern did well to rein in the run rate and restrict Otago. Nensi Patel took one for 36 during a frugal 10-over spell.

Northern made a cautious start to its chase as Beth Langston (two for 24) and Kate Heffernan (one for 39) kept their opponents pinned down with some tight bowling.

While Samantha Curtis was at the crease, Northern had a chance. But Kasperek trapped her lbw for 40 and ran through the middle order to help dismiss Northern for 195.

Her four for 36 and effort with the bat meant she was arguably the star.

But the day was a memorable one for Martin and was a nice reward for the stalwart.

In the other games, Auckland beat Wellington by 70 runs and Canterbury downed Central Districts by four wickets.