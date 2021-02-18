McClenaghan to stay on for one dayers

Mitchell McClenaghan

Former Black Cap Mitchell McClenaghan has extended his stay with Otago.

The 34-year-old T20 specialist initially signed on for the Super Smash tournament, but has opted to remain on in Dunedin and play in the remainder of the one-day tournament.

He has been named in the Otago team for its matches against Canterbury in Queenstown tomorrow and on Sunday.

McClenaghan was Otago’s leading wicket-taker in the T20 competition. He nabbed 12 wickets at 29.33, and coach Rob Walter said his experience would be a big asset as the side chased a spot in the Ford Trophy playoffs.

"He had always expressed an interest to be involved in the 50-over campaign, and after his time with us in the T20s we saw real value in him being around in the group," Walter said.

Nick Kelly

"Obviously, our guys are still fairly young from a bowling point of view, so it is helpful to be able to bounce ideas off him."

Top order batsman Nick Kelly and seamer Travis Muller passed fitness tests and have been included in the 12.

Kelly split his finger while fielding in a T20 match earlier this month and only had his stitches taken out on Tuesday.

But he has been able to bat and will open alongside Hamish Rutherford.

Muller was carrying a knee injury but has got through a full workload in the nets and will be in contention for a spot in the starting XI.

Wicketkeeper Max Chu will make his one-day debut for the province.

He was overlooked for the one-day side earlier in the season, but has made improvements with the bat and replaces Mitchell Renwick in the line-up.

Otago is possibly a batsman light, but left-arm wrist spinner Michael Rippon will be given extra responsibilities at No 5 in the order.

"If we look over time he has played some really decisive knocks for us, so he has earned a spot in that middle order."

If Rippon can score a few runs in the top five he will enhance his reputation.

The national selectors have shown a willingness to pick a spinner with proven batting ability and that will help motivate the 29-year-old.

And in 75 list A games Rippon has scored 1547 runs at an average of 30.33 while taking 105 wickets at 26.34.

That is a return of a proper all-rounder.

Otago

v Canterbury, tomorrow

Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Neil

Broom, Anaru Kitchen, Michael

Rippon, Dale Phillips, Nathan Smith,

Max Chu, Mitchell McClenaghan,

Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Travis

Muller.