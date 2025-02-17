NEV end up on top in low-scoring shoot-out with CDK

A round-up of senior grade club cricket games played in Dunedin at the weekend.

North-East Valley 125 beat CDK 94

Otago seamer Travis Muller ran through the CDK lineup to help North-East Valley secure a 31-run win in the Dunedin premier club game at Bishopscourt on Saturday.

The win meant the Swans clinched the title in the declaration format but still trail Taieri in the overall standings.

Muller took six for 32 from 12 overs to help roll CDK for just 94.

CDK’s top five combined for just 19 runs. But cameos from Henry Scott (19) and captain Thomas O’Connor (15) kept them in the chase.

Valley were only able to post a modest tally of 125.

O’Connor did most of the damage with the ball. He took four for 29 and Nick Tapper grabbed three for 44.

But CDK’s batting let them down.

They were not able to deal with Muller, who is a regular in the Volts’ red-ball side and is closing in on 200 career first-class wickets.

Albion 102 lost to Taieri 103/2

Drinks would have been on Kyle Hastie.

The Taieri seamer nabbed a hat-trick in the fourth over at Tonga Park, and Albion were unable to recover.

The Eagles were rolled for 102 and that proved an easy chase for Taieri, who lead the Bing Harris standings.

Hastie was the star. He bowled opener Jack Soal in the second over of the game and returned to pick up three wickets in consecutive balls in his next over.

He finished with five for 26.

Wonderkid Hugo Bogue top-scored for Albion with 45 and Max Makeham chipped in with 24 to help save further blushes.

Cameron Jackson swatted a rapid 47 at the top for Taieri and Cameron Elliott (23 not out) and Ruben Clinton (26 not out) helped knock off the target in 17.1 overs.

University-Grange 281/9 declared beat Green Island 236

Otago-contracted all-rounder Zac Cumming led University-Grange to a 45-run win over Green Island at Sunnyvale.

The wristspinner took five for 57 and chipped in with a valuable 40 with the bat.

His older brother, Otago opener Jacob Cumming, got back into some form.

The Volts left-hander stroked 83 from 98 balls to help University-Grange post 281 for nine declared.

Vinay Chandrappa injected some momentum, smashing five sixes and six fours in a whirlwind 70.

Jed Mockford was the pick of the Green Island bowlers with two for 32 from nine overs. Daniel Lawrence, Mayank Malhotra and Hamish Wilson also picked up a brace of wickets.

The Swamp Rats lost two early wickets, but Yuvraj Khara (75) and Joel Meade (60) added 120 for the third wicket.

Regan Cairns clubbed 50 not out from 17 balls. Read that again. Fifty from 17.

But he ran out of partners thanks to Zac Cumming, who mopped up the tail.