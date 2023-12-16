New onus on bowlers to keep up

Photo: ODT files.

Bowlers, on your marks.

Captains, beware.

The clock is running.

The ICC is trialling a stop clock to help speed up limited-over games.

New Zealand cricket fans will get the first look at the innovation live when the Black Caps host Bangladesh in the opening one-dayer in Dunedin tomorrow.

Time can slip away in the great game, but no more.

Teams will now be allowed just one minute between overs and the bowler must be in place to deliver the first ball of the next over or else.

The first and second infringements will be met a warning. But failure to meet the deadline a third time will incur a five-run penalty.

Ouch.

Black Caps captain Tom Latham could see the bigger picture behind the change.

"I guess the important thing is to speed the game up," he said.

"Obviously, it is something new and when you have something new it takes a little bit of getting used to.

"I guess it will keep us on our toes and I guess it is for the good of the game which is important."

Rookie Black Caps all-rounder Josh Clarkson was not too thrown by the stop clock either.

"I haven’t actually thought too much about it," Clarkson said.

"But I’m sure once I get out there I’ll be running through my overs pretty quick."

Clarkson is very keen not to be the one to cost his side five runs.

He might want to lace up his boots nice and tight just in case.

The trial will run through until April.