NZ to take Proteas lightly at their peril

South Africa batter David Bedingham gets a drive away for Durham during a County Championship game against Worcestershire in April at Chester-le-Street, England. Many have written off this touring South African cricket team, and are predicting a Black Caps whitewash in the test series. Cricket writer Adrian Seconi tries to offer some slightly deeper analysis than that.

Who?

Good question.

There are a lot of names in that Proteas squad that require a little bit of research.

OK. A lot of research.

The "best players" have stayed behind to play in South Africa’s domestic T20 tournament.

That last line is enough for the curmudgeons to start circling and repeating ad nauseam how it would not have happened in their day before taking an afternoon nap.

South Africa’s governing body has defended its decision, saying it needs its domestic T20 tournament to be a financial success to continue growing and funding the game.

So there it is. A pragmatic yet profoundly sad decision that makes me so angry I get in a spin and eventually need a nap.

And what it all means is Neil Brand will find himself in the unique position of making his international debut while also trying to captain a side including eight uncapped players.

The 27-year-old has a very decent first-class career, but it is still a big ask.

In 51 first-class games, left-hander Brand has scored 2906 runs at an average of 39.27, including six centuries.

He has also nabbed 72 wickets with his left-arm spin at 30.81.

Brand is no mug and, in an interview with Cricinfo’s Firdose Moonda, he highlighted just how much the opportunity will mean to him.

"This tour has been spoken about a lot in the media." he told Moonda.

"People have written us off but we are still wearing the Proteas badge. We are desperate to come back with something."

While they are low on international experience, there is a heap of first-class experience and that has to be respected.

And dare we mention New Zealand have never beaten South Africa in a test series. Never.

South Africa seamer Duanne Olivier sends down a delivery during the opening day of the third test against India at Newlands in January 2022. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

The Black Caps could probably bank another spirit of cricket award if they lent the Proteas our three Afrikiwis. Glenn Phillips played a starring role for the Black Caps in their last test outing. Neil Wagner has been instrumental in New Zealand’s success in the past decade. Devon Conway, while in some scratchy form currently, averages 45.31 in tests. Grant Elliott and BJ Watling could even come out of retirement. But, hey, not sure the Proteas actually need any help at all.

Will a test series victory still count if it is against the fourth-tier team?

Who else is feeling very uncomfortable about Steve Waugh and Neil Manthorp climbing into the Proteas? Manthorp called them a D team and Waugh suggested New Zealand should refuse to play them.

It all sounds like the kind of criticism that comes in very handy in the dressing room for firing up the lads.

The reality is the Proteas are full of grizzled domestic cricketers with a point to make and the rare opportunity to make it. Gulp.

Players to watch

After hours of trawling Cricinfo, it is with confidence we can announce the following players will have an enormous impact for the visitors.

David Bedingham (29) has played two tests for his country and averages 48.95 in first-class cricket with 18 centuries. Yikes.

Opener Edward Moore was added to the squad late when Tony de Zorzi landed a SA20 deal. The 30-year-old left-hander has 17 first-class centuries to his name and averages just shy of 41.

Duanne Olivier is one of the more recognisable names. The 31-year-old right-arm seamer has played 15 tests and has 59 wickets at an average of 21.93. He has even got a 10-wicket bag. He should have shifted to New Zealand years back and he would have played 50-plus tests by now.

Dane Paterson had a brief taste of international cricket, but the skilful 34-year-old medium pacer usually had someone better in front of him, which is frightening because he has 555 first-class wickets at 23.63.

It was at this point the statistics became less appealing than praying. This is no D team, people.

Points to prove

The entire South African squad — thanks, Manthorp.

But there are couple of New Zealanders who will be hoping for a big series to thwart off the internal competition.

Conway made the best possible start to his test career with a double ton on debut. But the sometimes classy, sometimes awkward left-hander has had a lean run recently.

Fellow opener Tom Latham did not have a great run in Bangladesh either.

Henry Nicholls has made way for Rachin Ravindra, who failed to make an impact in his first three tests a couple of years back. He forced his way back into the side on the back of a tremendous World Cup, but has barely scored a run since.

And Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell have been out injured recently, hardly ideal preparation.

Meanwhile, the South African have probably been busy re-reading Manthorp’s comments.

"You’re looking at cobbling together a team and they’ll be decent cricketers," Manthorp was widely quoted as saying.

"But it’s a C or D team that will be coming out to play in the World Test Championship. I think that the longer-term ramifications could be devastating."

adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz

The squads

Black Caps: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (captain), Neil Wagner, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Will O’Rourke (second test only)

Proteas: Neil Brand (captain), Edward Moore, Raynard van Tonder, Zubayr Hamza, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Khaya Zondo, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Mihlali Mpongwana, Shaun von Berg, Tshepo Moreki, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt.