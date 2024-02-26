Oamaru, WBHS, Union notch wins

In the latest round of the Borton Cup, Oamaru had a comfortable win over Albion, Waitaki Boys’ beat Glenavy and Union defeated Valley.

Oamaru piled on the runs against Albion. Nick Johnston provided an anchor, reaching 63, and Luke Taylor accelerated the scoring rate later in the innings as he reached 63 off only 38 balls.

Jordan Bartlett contributed 29 not out off 19 balls, Lachlan Brookes 34 and Bradley Flint 36 as Oamaru made 261 for four from their 50 overs.

Ricky Whyte took two for 34 off his 10 overs for Albion.

Oamaru then took regular wickets as Albion struggled to 150 all out in 36 overs.

Lower-order batter Aneesh Bose and tail-ender Whyte each scored 30, while Tarras Beardsmore made 29.

Flint (three for 35), Johnston (three for 39) and Robbie Breen (three for 22) all prospered for Oamaru.

Against Glenavy, Waitaki Boys’ were all out for 154 in 36 overs. Ike Carter, at No10, made the only score of note with 28.

Zach Graham took three for 23 for Glenavy, backed up by Hamish McCulloch (two for 15) and Harry Murphy (two for 36).

Despite contributions from Jordan Mulligan (47) and the in-form Murphy (40), Glenavy fell short of their target by 17 runs, all out for 138 in 29 overs.

Blake White took two for 48 for the school side, while player-coach Jordan Horrell took two for 12.

At Weston, Union won a low-scoring game against Valley.

Valley got off to a fast start, reaching 62 for one in the eighth over, but then lost nine wickets for 61 runs.

Captain Jack Price top-scored with 52 as Valley were all out for 123 in 28 overs.

For Union, Brad Fleming took three for 12, Jake Greenslade two for 11, Daniel Martin two for 27 and Anuj Mishra two for 36.

Union lost early wickets, but a 50-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Greenslade (26) and Fleming (37) put them firmly in control.

Union surpassed Valley with two wickets in hand after losing three wickets with fewer than five runs required for victory.

Ben Kay led Valley with four for 24, supported by Angus Ruddenklau (two for 22) and Liam Mavor (two for 34).

— Scott Cameron