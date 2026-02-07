Obituary: Robin Smith, cricketer

Robin Smith in 1994. Photo: Getty Images

Robin Smith was a rare shining light for England in a period when they were beaten regularly in test cricket.

Born in Durban, South Africa, to British parents, he followed his older brother, Chris, who also became an England test and ODI player, to England as a teen and made his test debut in 1988 against the West Indies.

He played 62 tests for England from 1988 to 1996, scoring 4236 runs at an average of 43.67, with nine centuries. His signature shot was the square cut. He also played in 71 one-day internationals and was part of England’s squad that reached the 1992 World Cup final. His unbeaten 167 against Australia at Edgbaston in 1993 remained the England ODI record until 2016.

He died on December 1, aged 62. — Agencies/Allied Media