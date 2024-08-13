Pace bowling pair in line for their first tours

Michael Bracewell. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Wind ’em up, let ’em go.

Black Caps pace bowlers Will O’Rourke and Ben Sears will be hoping to get a taste of test cricket on foreign soil.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell also returns to the squad after an 18 month injury absence.

The trio has been named in a 15-strong touring party to face Afghanistan in a one-off test in India next month and two ICC World Test Championship matches against Sri Lanka in mid and late September.

How much game time O’Rourke and Sears get is unclear.

The squad features five spin options.

Left-armers Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra are joined by the right-arm off-spin of Otago’s Glenn Phillips and Wellington’s Bracewell.

The captain, Tim Southee, and Matt Henry are the leading seamers, so O’Rourke and Sears could be mostly watching from the sideline.

O’Rourke snapped up 11 wickets in his first two test appearances, including nine for 93 against South Africa on debut.

Sears also shone on debut, grabbing four for 90 in the second innings against Australia in Christchurch.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said he was excited for O’Rourke and Sears.

"It’s always great when young guys force their way into squads through performance and I know Will and Ben are really looking forward to the challenges of test cricket in the sub-continent,’’ Stead said.

Tom Latham has been named vice captain but may step up. Stead acknowledged the possibility Southee may not play every test on the tour.

"Test tours to the sub-continent can ask some really tough questions of pace bowlers due to the nature of the pitches and the heat and humidity", he said.

"While we’re going over with an open mind around conditions, there is an understanding that all our bowling options may be needed across the different tests.

"Tim and I have discussed this, and the need during these overseas tours to balance the work-loads of the pace-bowlers, including himself, to ensure the team is best served."

Kyle Jamieson has a back injury and was not considered for selection.

Black Caps team

To play Afghanistan

Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young.