Pride to play for in remaining cup games

The Hawke Cup zone four challenge may be spoken for, but pride is on the line for the remaining teams this weekend.

Otago Country wrapped up the zone’s challenge last weekend after securing a first innings win against South Canterbury.

Country, which has played its four games already, pushed out clear on 33 points, and will play either Canterbury Country or Nelson for the challenge next month.

But there are still two games left today, between Southland (16) and South Canterbury (12), in Timaru, and Mid Canterbury (8) and North Otago (5), in Oamaru.

North Otago has had a tough season, and has taken another blow with captain Jeremy Smith out with Covid this weekend.

Cameron Grubb will captain for the first time, and Jake Matthews will make his Hawke Cup debut.

Young Jesse Valpy (17) is set to make his debut with the gloves. It is a big task for the former St Kevin’s College wicketkeeper, but he has experience, playing in back-to-back Borton Cup club finals.

Dempster and Amal Ashok are both tied for second-most runs in the zone, and North Otago will rely on them to post a big total on its home wicket.

Southland has headed north for an interesting battle against South Canterbury in Timaru.

Both teams will want to claim second spot and have some big-game players to help them do it.

Southland captain Brendan Domigan has been sensational with the bat and the side’s Jack Mockford is also the zone’s lead wicket taker, tied with Country’s Charanjeet Singh, with 15.

His brother, Jed Mockford, will also be making his Hawke Cup debut today.

- Canterbury Country put the Hawke Cup on the line against Nelson yesterday.

The three-day match got under way at Mainpower Oval, Rangiora yesterday, with Nelson winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Central Stags stalwart Greg Hay and Otago Volt Jarrod McKay are both turning out for Nelson, while Canterbury Country is boasted by Canterbury’s Blake Coburn and Harry Chamberlain as well as former national under-19 player Rhys Mariu.

Hawke Cup

Today and tomorrow

— North Otago v Mid Canty, Oamaru

North Otago: Tom Dempster, Amal Ashok, Liam Direen, Stephan Grobler, Cameron Grubb, Blake James, Nic Johnston, Scott Kitto, Jesse Valpy, Quinn Wardle, Alex Wilson, Jake Matthews

— South Canty v Southland, Timaru

Southland: Benji Culhane, Chris Case, Brendan Domigan, Sam Downing, Aaron Hart, Liam McFaul, Jack Mockford, Jed Mockford, Sithum Niluminda Bandara, Hamish Skelt, Brayden Thomas

Zone 4

Points table

Otago Country 33

Southland 16

South Canterbury 12

Mid Canterbury 8

North Otago 5