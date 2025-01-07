Rare primetime night game for Sparks

Tonight is the night for the Otago Sparks.

And that will feel a little strange for some of them.

The Sparks have a rare night game in the Super Smash when they play the Canterbury Magicians in Christchurch tonight.

They get the primetime spot as they seek to win a third consecutive game in the competition, and their male counterparts, the Volts, play the Kings in the afternoon.

"I think we’ve got players who have never played at night, actually," Sparks coach Craig Cumming said yesterday.

Cumming recalled a previously scheduled night game against the Northern Brave, but it was abandoned due to bad weather.

His international players are well versed in evening cricket, and the coach does not expect those experiencing it for the first time at Hagley Oval to have any adjustment issues.

"It will be a new experience in some ways, but it’s more just the timings. We’re used to starting at lunchtime or 1pm, so it’s getting your timings right.

"I don’t think the twilight is going to have much of a say, to be honest. At this time of year, the sun’s still shining at 9 o’clock at night, so it might be dealing with shadows as much as anything.

"Normally you might predict a little bit of dew, but I don’t think it will be a big factor."

Cumming said it was nice for the women’s game to be in the prime spot and having the men’s game as the curtain-raiser.

The Sparks have won two straight in the Super Smash after losing the first of three consecutive games in Alexandra.

"We’re always feeling confident. We’ve played some good cricket this year, especially in the 50-over game, and I think we’ve seen some good improvements through our first T20 games.

"The first game ... it always takes a bit of time to find the rhythm in twenty20 cricket, and find that intensity. I think we’ve picked up in some different areas.

"There were some good challenges in Alex — playing on the same pitch every time, so conditions changed quite a bit over the course of those three games.

"I think we’re in third or fourth gear. We’re ready to find fifth and sixth, I think."

The Sparks have named the same 12 for a fourth straight game.

Cumming will fill in time in Christchurch by booking his flights and completing his visa application process.

He leaves the Sparks post, after a successful era, at the end of the Super Smash to take up a contract with the Nottingham-based Blaze team.

Meanwhile, the Otago Volts have made a welcome addition to their squad.

Volts captain Luke Georgeson returns after missing the first three Super Smash rounds with an injury.

Georgeson replaces Lahiru Vimukthi, who did not get a chance to make his debut in Alexandra.

Young fast bowler Mason Clarke remains in the Volts squad but has also been named in the Otago team for the New Zealand under-19 tournament at Lincoln that started yesterday.

Otago Cricket said yesterday an announcement of Clarke’s availability for that tournament would be made "in due course".

Jake Gibson remains unavailable due to injury, and Jacob Duffy and Glenn Phillips are on Black Caps duty.

The Volts have a full house in the Super Smash so far with a win (over Canterbury), an abandonment — when they appeared to be sailing to victory — and a loss.

Canterbury’s men are 0-from-2 to start their campaign.

Super Smash

Christchurch

Sparks (6.10pm): Hayley Jensen (captain), Suzie Bates, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Anna Browning, Eden Carson, Olivia Gain, Kirstie Gordon, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Molly Loe, Felicity Robertson.

Volts (2.10pm): Luke Georgeson (captain), Matt Bacon, Leo Carter, Max Chu, Mason Clarke, Ruben Clinton, Dean Foxcroft, Andrew Hazeldine, Llew Johnson, Ben Lockrose, Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd.

