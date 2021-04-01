Rippon option as third spinner in extended squad for England

Michael Rippon

This is not a riddle nor an April Fool’s Day joke.

But if three spinners get on the plane who are they?

Should Otago’s Michael Rippon check his passport is up to date?

It would be a left-field selection perhaps. But word is the Black Caps will name an extended squad of 20 for the two tests against England in June and for the World Test Championship Final against India later that month.

They will all be staged in the United Kingdom and senior Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor speculated there would probably be three spinners selected in the squad during a commentary stint earlier this week.

The usual suspects got a mention. Left arm orthodox Ajaz Patel and right arm off break bowler Will Somerville are generally seen as the most attacking spinners in the country, and left-armer Mitchell Santner has been favoured because of the value he supposedly adds with the bat.

Canterbury’s Cole McConchie was mentioned by another commentator. The off-spinner has had a good season, and leg spinner Ish Sodhi has to be in the conversation as well, although he has struggled at test level.

But is there another option further South who better fits the billing?

A spinner is unlikely to play a massive role on English surfaces other than as a holding bowler who can get through plenty of overs.

Their ability to eke out a few runs with the bat in the middle order will arguably be just as important.

The selectors have been convinced Mitchell Santner can fill that role but Otago coach Rob Walter, when contacted for comment yesterday, suggested Rippon should be in the mix.

‘‘As a batting spin-bowling option he would certainly be in my three, that’s for sure,’’ Walter said.

‘‘I think if you can take variations in all three spinners, and all three are level-pegging then Michael’s batting stands out compared to [Patel and Somerville]. And I don’t know if I’d have two left arm orthodox spinners on the same tour.

‘‘I’d rather have some variations available. But if you look at who has been favoured in the past, you’d have to say they are ahead of Rippon.’’

Rippon certainly offers variation. He is a left arm wrist spinner which is a rarity in world cricket.

He is also fresh from a match-winning performance for Otago. He took a career-best six for 66 to help the Volts record a tense 44-run win against Central Districts at the University of Otago Oval on Monday.

He has also scored 439 first-class runs this season for Otago at an average of 48.77.

The 29-year-old right-hander batted as high as No5 for Otago in its list A line-up. He can definitely bat.

‘‘There is nothing he can do around selection other than keep doing what he is doing for us,’’ Walter said.