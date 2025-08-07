Jacob Duffy gets test start against Zimbabwe

Jacob Duffy. File photo: Getty

Otago seamer and proud Southlander Jacob Duffy has been confirmed in the Black Caps line-up for the second test against Zimbabwe, which gets under way in Bulawayo tonight.

It has been a long wait for the 31-year-old.

He toured England twice and was in the subcontinent when New Zealand defeated India 3-0 last year.

But he was overlooked for selection, and he had started to wonder if he would ever get the red ball in his hands at international level.

His spot was confirmed early this morning and for Duffy, well, it meant a lot when Black Caps coach Rob Walter delivered the news.

‘‘Yeah, actually a little bit emotional,’’ he said.

‘‘Rob sort of tapped me on the shoulder at training.

‘‘It's been a wee while coming. I'm not a spring chicken any more.

‘‘I guess at certain points in your career, you wonder if it's ever going to happen.

‘‘But to finally get that nod, it's a pretty special feeling.’’

Duffy made his debut for Otago as a fresh-faced 17-year-old and picked up three wickets in a T20 match.

But with Tim Southee holding a mortgage on the test spot for more than a decade, Duffy had to wait patiently.

He made the most of the opportunities he got at international level in T20s and ODIs.

But he desired a test spot and will become the first Southlander to play test cricket in 47 years.

The late Robert "Jumbo" Anderson was the last Southlander to play test cricket for New Zealand. He played the last of his nine tests in 1978.

‘‘I guess you'd say if I'm not ready now, I'm never going to be.

‘‘People say about the grind and everything, but it's a game I love and playing for a team I love in Otago and all around the world for various other sort of outfits.

‘‘[Cricket] teaches you a lot of things, you know.

‘‘ It's a pretty brutal game at times, but ... to finally tick the test cap off, it's going to be a career highlight for sure.’’

New Zealand captain and opener Tom Latham has been ruled out of the second test after failing to recover from his left shoulder injury.

He missed the nine-wicket win in the first test as well.

Auckland batter Bevon Jacobs, who has been playing cricket in Johannesburg, has been called in as fielding and batting cover.

Walter said it was unfortunate to lose Latham.

“He’s been working hard and had been tracking well towards the second test but, unfortunately, today he couldn't pass his fitness tests,’’ Walter said.

“With Tom being ruled out on the eve of the match, we needed to quickly bring in an extra pair of hands to provide fielding and batting cover.

‘"Thankfully, Bevon had been playing in Johannesburg and was able to make the short trip to Bulawayo.''