Rookie Clarkson raring to go

Black Caps rookie all-rounder Josh Clarkson sends down a delivery during a net session at the University Oval yesterday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Meet Josh Clarkson.

He is not the most-Googled name in the Black Caps’ camp — that’s Rachin Ravindra.

He is not the quickest of bowlers or the most prolific of the batters, either.

But he just might be the biggest hitter in the side and the 26-year-old all-rounder would certainly have to be one of the happiest.

He had his first day at his new job yesterday — a net session at the University Oval ahead of the Black Caps’ opening ODI against Bangladesh tomorrow.

"It is almost like the first day of school sort of vibes, actually," he beamed.

"It has been awesome to get the nerves out of the way and have a first [training session] with the boys."

"It has been a dream of mine since I’ve been a young kid growing up in New Zealand, so it would be a pretty proud moment for not only me, but my family also."

Clarkson is not the only new face in camp.

The Black Caps have taken the opportunity to rest some of the regulars.

There is no Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner or Glenn Phillips.

That means there are plenty of slots to fill.

Towering Canterbury seamer Will O’Rourke (1.97m) is also in line for a potential debut.

He is likely to jostle with Otago’s Jacob Duffy for a place in the starting XI, with perhaps Adam Milne and Kyle Jamieson shaping as the favourites to spearhead the attack.

They have more experience and that might count in team which will have very fresh look.

The other tough decision coach Gary Stead will have to make is who will open the batting.

Presumably it will be Finn Allen, but will it be World Cup star Ravindra who joins him or Will Young?

Ravindra batted at No 3 during the World Cup in the games which Young played.

All going well, though, Clarkson will come in towards the death and clobber the ball. That is what he does at domestic level.

He has a scary T20 strike rate of 150.97 and his list-A record of 1796 runs at an average of 32.07 and strike rate of 98.08 is impressive as well.

Clarkson is not always required to bowl for the Stags, but he has 30 list-A wickets at an average of 25.76 which is more than handy.

He is confident he can make the step up to the international level . He is a former under-19 national representative and he has been part of the New Zealand A programme as well, so he has had a solid grounding.

"I just want to come in and be myself and play with that freedom that I usually have. I’m looking forward to it."

Bangladesh will present a much sterner challenge than they have previously. They won a test in New Zealand last year but have never beaten the Black Caps in a one-dayer in New Zealand.

The Black Caps are also undefeated in all three formats at the University Oval, so the home has history on its side.

- Ben Sears will join the Black Caps ODI squad in Dunedin as cover for Jamieson, who experienced stiffness in his left hamstring after travelling back from Bangladesh, NZ Cricket said last night.

The test squad returned to New Zealand on Tuesday and Jamieson then flew on to Dunedin on Thursday.

Coach Gary Stead described the approach as "precautionary".