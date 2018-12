gettyimages-1073340650.jpg New Zealand's Tim Southee (4th R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka early on day one. Photo: Getty

Sri Lanka have fought back after being in early strife against New Zealand on day one of the first test at the Basin Reserve.

Veteran Black Caps seamer Tim Southee snared three wickets in his first two overs to have the visitors reeling at 9-3 early in the first session, but they battled back to get through the session without further loss, going to lunch at 73-3.

A little way into into the second session, the tourists were 96-3, with opener Dimuth Karunaratne on 50 not out and Angelo Mathews (35no) at the wicket.