New Volts coach sought

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Otago Cricket Association has begun the hunt for a new head coach for the Volts.

It posted an advertisement yesterday. Applications close on April 19, so it is a brisk campaign.

Anyone interested in the role will have had a month to think it over. Former coach Dion Ebrahim announced his resignation in early March.

His assistant coach Ben McCord took over the reins for the remaining three Plunket Shield fixtures and has declared he will be applying for the role.

Sparks coach Craig Cumming shapes as another leading candidate should he apply.

An appointment panel comprising OCA chief executive Mike Coggan, OCA performance manager Steve Martin, a representative from New Zealand Cricket and a representative from the playing group will compile a shortlist of the leading candidates and conduct interviews.

Martin said ideally they would have someone in place by May so they could begin planning the season.

But Martin and McCord will pick up any work that needs to be done if the process drags out longer than expected.