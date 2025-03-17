Taieri continue winning ways

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Taieri 321/9 beat CDK 172

Taieri remain unbeaten in the one-day tournament and are a couple more wins away from a perfect campaign.

They dispatched CDK by 140 runs at Bishopscourt on Saturday.

It was their seventh win from seven completed games.

There is one more round-robin game next weekend and the one-day final is scheduled for the 29th, for which they have already qualified.

They have secured the Bing Harris Shield and are red-hot favourites to add the one-day title to the collection.

Ruben Clinton clouted 108 from 84 balls to set up the enormous win against CDK. He has been in blistering form all season and stroked 17 fours and a six during his stay at the crease.

He combined with Cameron Jackson (74) in a 156-run stand for the opening wicket.

Taieri got through to a formidable 312 for nine.

Harry Sixton took three for 57 for CDK. But his side was not able to mount much of a chase.

Toby Hart took four for 42 and Kyle Hastie nabbed two for 22 to help roll CDK for 172.

CDK captain Tom Jones counterattacked with 50 from 43 balls. But the rest of the top order was unable to get entrenched.

University-Grange 214 lost to Albion 218/7

Otago opener Jamal Todd powered Albion to a three-wicket win against University-Grange with a swashbuckling century.

The aggressive left-hander clobbered 102 from 51 balls for a strike rate of 200.

University-Grange had posted a reasonable tally of 214 but the Eagles overhauled the target early in the 28th over.

Todd was in brutal form, clouting five sixes and 13 fours. But Connor MacLeod added a helpful 69 from 66 balls as

well.

Hrishi Bolar picked up three for 18 and Benedict Hardie’s two for 17 represented a fine outing given the assault the University-Grange bowlers were under.

Daniel Kibby top-scored for Grange with 57 and Zac Cumming added 32.

Mason Clarke, Patrick Arnold and Dylan Fletcher claimed three wickets apiece for Albion.

Green Island 276/8 beat North East Valley 125

Green Island rallied from 23 for four to post a challenging tally of 276 for eight against North East Valley at Sunnyvale.

That proved plenty.

The Swans slumped to be all out for 125 and lost by 151 runs.

Daniel Lawrence (three for nine) and veteran left-armer Blair Soper (three for 11) did most of the damage. Otago all-rounder Jake Gibson (two for 17) chipped in as well.

Jeremy Smith smashed 43 from 35 balls to save the Swans from further blushes.

But it was a one-sided encounter thanks to Green Island’s middle order.

Yuvraj Khara got the counterattack going. He walloped 79 from 61 balls. Gibson added 40 from 50 and Joel Meade’s undefeated 84 from 78 added more meat to the innings.

The Swans had dominated with the ball early until the above trio took over.

Shaedon Miller was the pick of the Swans bowlers with three for 40.