Talent, ambition translated to exceptional career

A young Ross Taylor pictured during an interview with the Otago Daily Times in Queenstown in 2004. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER

A very green sports journalist on his maiden first-class assignment squeaked up the courage to ask Central Districts coach Graham Barlow if he could have a wee chat with young Ross Taylor.

"He looks promising and perhaps a future New Zealand player," he said, greasing the wheels.

Barlow came back with a counter offer. How about Jamie How? He was the next cab off the rank and would I like to speak with him instead.

How had crushed back-to-back centuries to help secure a seven-wicket win against Otago at the Queenstown Events Centre.

And Barlow was right. How was next in line. He made his international debut the following year in 2005.

But I got the interview with Taylor. We sat in the stands with God’s foot soldiers watching over us.

The Remarkables never cease to amaze and neither did Taylor during a, well, remarkable career.

The 37-year-old right-hander yesterday announced he would retire from international cricket at the end of the summer.

He will leave the game with a long list of achievements.

That was all still ahead of him in 2004.

The 20-year-old was an audacious shot-maker, the likes of which New Zealand had never seen. But there were question marks about his temperament and whether his game would translate to test cricket.

Well, that was the angle I took.

He impressed in the 2003-04 domestic one-day competition. He had smashed 511 runs at an average of 73, including a rollicking knock of 95 off 86 balls in the final against Canterbury.

It certainly got him noticed. He had not enjoyed the same level of success in the red-ball format at that point.

“I don’t just want to be a one-day player," Taylor responded.

"I want to be a four-day player as well."

Barlow added Taylor was still learning to occupy the crease.

“He’s got the talent to play all the shots. He has just got to learn when to execute and when to hang in there and defend.”

That was a battle Taylor would have throughout his career.

The old slog-sweep served him so well, but it also often brought about his demise.

Taylor shelved the shot for a few a years and enjoyed perhaps his most productive patch in test cricket. He had also had eye surgery which certainly helped as well.

Taylor delivered many memorable performances which will stick.

He blazed 181 not out on one leg in Dunedin to guide the Black Caps to a dramatic five-wicket win against England in 2018.

He hit the winning runs in the World Test Championship final — the photo of him and Kane Williamson leaving the field together should be made into a bronze.

He handled himself with great dignity when he was replaced by Brendon McCullum as captain.

But the memory I will cherish is getting that chance to sit down with a young Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor and seeing the glint in his eye.