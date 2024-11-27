Test series to complete changing of guard

Matt Henry. Photo: Getty Images

The changing of the guard for the Black Caps bowling attack will be completed after the test series against England, which starts in Christchurch on tomorrow.

Earlier this month stalwart Tim Southee announced this test series' will be his last.

His international retirement follows those of fellow pace men Trent Boult and Neil Wagner in recent years.

The man who was set to take over the leadership of the new look pace group was Matt Henry.

The 32-year-old Cantabrian was set to play his 28th test but has 13 years of first class experience.

"I've always enjoyed leading the attack for Canterbury and other teams," Henry said.

"We've had a strong bowling attack and it is good now to have a bit more continuity and be playing more cricket."

Tim Southee will play his final test series for the Black Caps starting next week. Photo: Getty Images

Henry looked upon the number of changes to the New Zealand pace attack as a positive thing.

"It's a great place for NZ cricket to be in," he said.

"To see guys like Will O'Rourke and Ben Sears getting opportunities, not just making debuts, but having a really strong impact on international cricket is probably more exciting."

Henry made his test debut playing alongside Southee at Lord's in 2015 and said this series with him would be special.

"He does a lot of the hard yards and bowling the tough overs and it's one of those things that you always doff your cap for.

"To have a young bunch of players to be able to play with Tim over the last couple of years and learn what they can. He's been a great person to have in the group."

The other certainty in the New Zealand pace attack now is Will O'Rourke, who has picked up 26 wickets in his seven tests to date and has impressed his Canterbury team-mate Henry.

"Very exciting talent, a tall fella who gets a lot of bounce and the way he has started his career is no real surprise.

"He's got the tools to be successful and has a great head on his shoulders."

Hagley Oval has been a good hunting ground for Henry. He took seven for 23 in one innings against South Africa in 2022 and seven for 67 against Australia there earlier this year.

The prospect of seeing something like that happen again, especially after their sweep in India earlier this month, has the fans excited also.

The first two tests against England are set to be sell-outs.

"Everyone is excited, there is a great buzz around cricket at the moment," Henry said.

"Back at home [from India] it's going to present different challenges. There are a lot of things that we can take forward into this series but also addressing a different side and very different conditions.

"We've had some close battles both here and in England, they've been playing some really good cricket , a strong team that looks to take the game forward and we're looking forward to that challenge."

"The way test cricket is going most teams are looking to move the game forward so it's about doing your planning and getting the tactics right."