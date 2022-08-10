Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Trent Boult released from NZ Cricket contract

    Trent Boult will miss the Black Caps' second test against England. Photo: Getty Images
    Paceman Trent Boult has been released from his central contract with New Zealand Cricket, meaning he will play significantly fewer matches for his country.

    The 33-year-old requested the release as he wants to play in more domestic leagues and spend time with his family.

    He has taken 317 test wickets, 169 at ODI level, and 62 in T20I cricket.

    “This has been a really tough decision for me and I’d like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point,” he said.

    “Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I’m so proud of everything I’ve been able to achieve with the Black Caps over the past 12 years.

    “Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket.”

    He said he realised not having the central contract would mean his chances of being selected for the Black Caps are significantly reduced.

    NZC chief executive David White said: “He’s been completely honest and up-front with us about his reasoning and, while we’re sad to be losing him as a fully-contracted player, he leaves with our best wishes and our sincere thanks."

